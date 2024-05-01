'Sunil Shetty ne kitne..': Netizens slam Riteish Deshmukh for backing KL Rahul for T20 World Cup squad

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEOS Riteish Deshmukh and KL Rahul

After the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, there has been a high-voltage debate on social media about the players included and those who are not chosen for the tournament. Soon after the squad was announced, Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh on Tuesday expressed his views on the same and backed KL Rahul (not included in Team India). His post on X (formerly Twitter) captivated the attention of many social media users, following which he was heavily trolled on the platform.

''KL Rahul should have been there in the #T20WorldCup squad,'' Riteish wrote on X. Soon after the post, netizens began slamming the actor for 'lobbying' Suniel Shetty's son-in-law. One user wrote, ''Not at all. Rishabh Pant & Sanju Samson Deserve The Most.'' ''You alone are unhappy with the decision with which the whole nation is happy,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''Sunil shetty ne kitne rupaye diya tweet ke liye.'' Another one wrote, ''Sunil Shetty saab apne account se Direct tweet karo.''

India squad for T20 World Cup 2024

Sanju Samson was probably the most popular inclusion and rightly so as he has done everything in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 that was asked of him, consistency, playing long and still at a good tempo. Shivam Dube, the middle-order marauder too was added to the squad. Jasprit Bumrah is fit and raring to go and he too comes back. Ravindra Jadeja, who got injured during Asia Cup 2022 has also returned to the T20 setup while Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj are other inclusions.

