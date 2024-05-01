Anushka Sharma once revealed real reason behind taking long breaks between films

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anushka Sharma will next be seen in Chakda 'Xpress.

Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma, who is known for her power-packed performances in NH10 and Sultan, is celebrating her 36th birthday today, May 1, 2024. The actress has been on a hiatus from films and was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero, which was released in 2018. A few years ago, Anushka opened up about taking long breaks between films and also revealed why it is important for her to pick a right script.

''It’s so hard for people to believe that someone would like to take time off to be rejuvenated. You shouldn’t deny yourself that because it’s important to be able to think fresh. Then you can take the right decisions. You need to have a balanced mind to take the right calls in life. I’ve been reading scripts. I’m dying to sign a great script and get back on the set. That’s what I love doing the most. I want to feel creatively charged,'' she had said to Filmfare.

''Also, I’m not the sort who slyly talks about the films I’ve turned down. Since I don’t do that on principle, it’s conjectured that I don’t have films. Please give me some credit. I’ve been working since 10 years now. I’ve reached a position where something like this won’t happen. Also, I should be able to reap the benefits of having worked so hard. That benefit is being able to take time off and choose the right script. It’s a privilege to be able to say no. It’s a privilege I’ve worked hard to earn. I don’t need to fill up my calendar to justify my credibility as an actor,'' she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka will next be seen in the biographical sports drama titled Chakda 'Xpress. The film revolves around the life of the Indian woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami and her struggle. Directed by Prosit Roy, the film also stars Renuka Shahane and Mahesh Thakur in important roles.

