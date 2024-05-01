Shah Rukh Khan calls Virat Kohli Bollywood's 'damaad', says 'I just love him'

Follow us on Image Source : X Virat Kohli's RCB will lock horns with Gujarat Titans on May 4.

'King Khan' Shah Rukh Khan not only enjoys a good bond with his co-actresses but also with their spouses. Recently, the Jawan star opened up about Anushka Sharma's husband and Indian cricketer, Virat Kohli and called him 'damaad' of Bollywood. Speaking with Star Sports, Shah Rukh Khan expressed his fondness for the cricketer and said, ''I spent a lot of time with him, I just love him. We say that he is our son-in-law, he is our fraternity's ‘daamad’. I have known him the most compared to other players. I have known Virat and Anushka for a long time, spent a lot of time with them.''

''I know him since his dating period was going on and I was shooting a film with Anushka. So, he spent many days with us, and became very friendly,'' he added. In the previous season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), SRK and Virat were spotted doing the hook steps of 'Pathaan' song.

Speaking about the same, he said, ''So, I taught him (Virat Kohli) the Pathan movie title's dance steps. I saw him in one of the India matches. He tried to do the dance with Ravindra Jadeja in the match. They were trying to do that dance step. I was very sad that they were doing it so badly. I told them to let me make them learn the steps.''

Virat, SRK on work front

Virat Kohli is currently busy with the latest season of IPL and is part of his OG team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru. On May 4, RCB will lock horns with Gujarat Titans (GT) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

On the other hand, SRK after enjoying a successful 2023, has not revealed any new projects. During a recent media interaction, SRK had said that now he wants to do roles that define his age. Moreover, YRF's Pathaan 2 and Tiger Vs Pathaan are in the pre-production phase.

