Wednesday, May 01, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Ott
  5. Heeramandi to Yodha: List of OTT titles releasing in May 2024

Heeramandi to Yodha: List of OTT titles releasing in May 2024

From supernatural thriller 'Shaitaan' to romantic comedy 'The Idea of You', check out the list of popular titles that will be releasing on streaming giants this May.

Aseem Sharma Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Updated on: May 01, 2024 8:11 IST
upcoming ott
Image Source : IMDB Upcoming OTT releases

OTT is among the biggest sources of entertainment for people nowadays. Several streaming platforms regularly showcase new and interesting titles to keep the viewers intact and entertained. Viewers of all types of genres, from romantic dramas to suspense thrillers, will find something to watch on OTT, from the comfort of their homes. Check out the complete list of titles that are releasing on OTT this month. 

Netflix

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar - May 1

Shaitaan - May 3

The Atypical Family - May 4

Mother of the Bride - May 9

Bridgerton Season 3 - May 16

The 8 Show - May 17

Crew - May 2024

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory - May 24

Atlas - May 2024

Amazon Prime Video 

The Idea Of You - May 2

Yodha - May 15

Disney+ Hotstar

Manjummel Boys - May 5

Monsters At Work Season 2 - May 5

Madgaon Express - May 17

Aadujeevitham The Goat Life - May 10

JioCinema and ZEE5

Hacks Season 3 - May 3

The Tattooist of Auschwitz - May 3

The Broken News Season 2 - May 3

Swatantra Veer Savarkar - May 2024

Deets about highly-anticipated titles

Shaitaan - Directed by Vikas Bahl, Shaitaan is the Hindi remake of the Gujarati horror film Vash, which was released last year. Janki Bodiwala, who played the role of Ajay Devgn's on-screen daughter, has also played the same role in the Vash. The cast includes R Madhavan in a negative role, while Ajay and Jyothika play Janki's on-screen parents. Moreover, Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak are also producing this film. 

Yodha - The film is based on the storyline of a special task force officer Arun Katyal (Sidharth Malhotra)'s journey, who would do anything to save India from terrorists, however, finds it difficult to do so due to political ecosystem.

Also Read: Prabhas to play 'Bhairava' in Kalki AD 2898, makers unveil new promo | WATCH

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Ott Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Ott News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement