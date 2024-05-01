Prabhas to play 'Bhairava' in Kalki AD 2898, makers unveil new promo | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Prabhas-starrer Kalki AD 2898 will release in cinemas on June 27, 2024

After unveiling the official release date of Kalki AD 2898, the makers of the film dropped a new promo featuring Prabhas wherein it was unveiled that the actor will be essaying the role of Bhairava in the film. The actor appeared in a video during the IPL (Indian Premier League) match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians. Videos of the promo that was aired between the IPL match is doing rounds on X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier, veteran Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan's character was unveiled as Ashwatthama during previous IPL broadcasts through a teaser promo. The promo begins with a child asking Big B that is it true that he can never die. Later, the veteran actor can be seen revealing his full look and saying, "Dwapar yug se dashavatar ki prateeksha kar raha hoon. Dronacharya ka putra, Ashwatthama."

Reportedly made on a huge budget of Rs 600 crore, Kalki 2898 AD is said to be the most expensive Indian film ever made. Written and directed by Nag Ashwin, the film is backed by Vyjatanthi Movies. Prabhas is playing the lead role in Kalki 2898 AD. Along with him, Deepika Padukone will play the female lead in the film, which will also mark her first collaboration with Prabhas.

Kalki 2898 AD, being made under the direction of director Nag Ashwin, is a science fiction film, in which, famous stars like Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Rajendra Prasad, and Pasupathy are also in important roles.

The makers of the film recently also unveiled its official release date. Kalki 2898 AD is all set to hit the screens on June, 27 this year in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

