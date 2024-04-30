Ajay Devgn, Tabu reunite for 10th time in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, film to release on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha release date announced

Director Neeraj Pandey is all set for his next big release, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead roles. The film that was said to be released on the occasion of Bakri Eid, this year, has finally got its release date. Ajay and Tabu starrer will now be released on July 5th, 2024.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha cast

Neeraj Pandey had earlier revealed that Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is a musical love story and its teaser and trailer will be out soon. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha will also mark the first collaboration between Ajay Devgn and Neeraj Pandey. The upcoming film also stars Tabu, Jimmy Shergill, and Saiee Majrekar in key roles.

Ajay Devgn on the work front

Ajay Devgn has a very busy 2024 as several big projects of the actor have been released and others are in the lineup. His year started with the horror thriller Shaitaan, which has earned more than 100 crores at the box office. The film also stars R Madhavan and Jyotika in key roles. Next, Ajay Devgn was seen in Boney Kapoor's Maidaan. A brilliantly made film was failed by the audience, as Maidaan was unable to do wonders at the box office.

In the month of August, the actor will be seen in Rohit Shetty's directorial Singham Again. The film will also feature Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh among others. It will release on August 15 and will clash with Allu Arjun-starrer Pusha 2: The Rule. But before this film, Ajay will be seen in Neeraj Pandey's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.

Ajay Devgn also has many other big projects in his kitty including Raid 2, Drishyam 3, Golmaal 5, De De Pyaar De 2, and Naam, among others. NBow it remains interesting to see which film will release this year only.

