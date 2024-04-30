Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri share Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri shared hilarious video as they wrapped up shooting for Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

A video of Vicky and Vidya i.e. Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri has surfaced on social media. Yes! This pair is going to be seen together in the film soon, in which both will show 'woh walla' video, but before that video, they have brought another video. Confused? The name of the new film in which Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri will be seen together is 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' and now both of them have posted a BTS video of the shooting of this film.

Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's video

The actors wrapped up the shooting of this film and shared a funny video with their fans. 'Jab tak Vicky Vidya ka woh wala Video Na aaye tab tak Vicky Vidya ka Ye wala video Dekho. Lights out, wrap party on! Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video bids farewell to its shoot with unforgettable memories. Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri set on a joy ride in Raaj Shaandilyaa’s next directorial Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video,' read Rao's caption.

Watch this video here:

About the film

T-Series, Balaji Telefilms, and Wakaao Films are presenting Vicky Vidya ka Ye wala video in association with Thinkink picturez. Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri starrer will be released in theatres on October 11, 2024.

On the work front

Talking about the work front, apart from 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Video', Rajkummar Rao will soon be seen playing a real-life character in 'Srikanth'. Alaya F will also be seen with him in this film. He was last seen in the film 'Bheed', which could not do much at the box office. Apart from this, the actor also did a web series last year, named 'Guns and Roses'. Talking about Triptii Dimri, she was last seen in 'Animal' and will soon be seen in 'Bad News' with Vicky Kaushal and Amy Virk.

