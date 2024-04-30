'Life can never be same without you...', Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor on 4th death anniversary

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Neetu Kapoor remembered late actor Rishi Kapoor and posted an unseen photo with him

Actor Rishi Kapoor's fourth death anniversary is being observed on April 30, 2024. Four years have passed since the actor passed away in Mumbai. Remembering her husband, Neetu Kapoor posted an on social media. Riddhima Kapoor also shared memories remembering her father. Let us tell you, Rishi Kapoor left this world on 30 April 2020. He was also undergoing cancer treatment for a long time.

Neetu Kapoor remembered the late actor

Neetu Kapoor shared a lovely picture remembering her husband. In the photo, Rishi Kapoor can be seen hugging his lovely wife. '4 years! for us life can never be the same without you,' read her caption.

Watch the post here:

Riddhima Kapoor's post on Rishi's 4th death anniversary

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor shared a photo with her father on Instagram Story. 'Those we love do not go away, they stay with us every day. The journey continues like this. Always forever. We miss you a lot,' read Kapoor's caption.

How did Rishi Kapoor die?

Actor Rishi Kapoor had cancer named leukemia. The actor was diagnosed with this deadly disease about two years before his death. He also went to America for treatment of the disease along with Neetu. The Kapoor family later returned to Mumbai after the late actor's treatment. But on April 30, 2020, he died and left behind a good body of work.

Rishi Kapoor's filmography

Rishi Kapoor played characters ranging from a lover boy to an angry father in his films with all his heart. He was seen in the role of an innocent lover in the film 'Bobby'. Dimple Kapadia also made her Bollywood debut with this film along with him. The audience still remembers Rishi Kapoor's character of 'Bobby'. The talk about Rishi Kapoor's films will remain incomplete if we do not talk about his and Padmini Kolhapuri's starrer film 'Prem Rog' and 'Sargam'. His fans also remember the late actor for his film 'Amar Akbar Anthony'.

Apart from 'Nagina', Rishi Kapoor also worked with Sridevi in the film 'Chandni'. In both these films, he was seen in the role of a lover. He was seen playing complex characters in films like 'Damini' and 'Deewana'. Rishi Kapoor played a double role in 'Bol Radha Bol' and the audience still likes his film a lot. In the later years of his career, the actor impressed the young generations with his films like Love Aaj Kal, Agnipath, Kapoor And Sons, D-Day, and Jab Tak Hai Jaan among others.