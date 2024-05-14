Shamita Shetty reveals she's suffering from Endometriosis, shares humourous video on Instagram | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM VIDEO SNAPSHOTS Shamita Shetty has been suffering from Endometriosis

Bigg Boss 15 runner-up Shamita Shetty took to her Instagram profile on Tuesday to share a shocking update with her fans. The Sharara Sharara girl has been suffering from Endometriosis. She shared a rather humourous video on Instagram and showcased moments before her surgery. In the video, Shilpa Shetty can be heard asking her sister about the condition, whereas, Shamita can be seen prepping herself for the operation.

Shamita spreads awareness with Instagram video

The video begins with Shamita sitting on the hospital bed and wearing the surgical cap. On the other hand, Shilpa Shetty, who shot the video, can be heard asking her younger sister, 'Kya Hua' (what happened). Later Shamita reveals that she's dealing with Endometriosis and requests women to take care of themself as most females deal with such diseases but are unaware.

Shamita's caption read, "Did you know that almost 40 % of women suffer from Endometriosis.. and most of us are unaware of this disease!!! I want to thank both my doctors, my gynac dr Neeta Warty, and my General practitioner Dr. Sunita Banerjee for not stopping till they found out the root cause of my pain! Now that I’ve had this disease surgically removed I’m looking forward to good health and now more physically pain-free days!"

Wishes have been pouring in for Shamita in her comment section. Even her Bigg Boss ally Umar Riaz wishes her to get well soon. For those who don't know Shamita has featured in three seasons of Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss.

What is Endometriosis?

Endometriosis is a disease in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus. It can cause severe pain in the pelvis and make it harder to get pregnant. Endometriosis can start at a person’s first menstrual period and last until menopause.

