Wait for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan extended; Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi starrer to get new release date?

Ranbir Kapoor is one of those Bollywood actors whose films the audience eagerly waits for. Ranbir has been in the news for several of his films, which include director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film 'Love and War', Ayan Mukherjee's 'Brahmastra 2' and Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayan: Part 1'. Among all these films, Ranbir's fans are most excited about Ramayan. The Animal actor will be seen in the role of Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Arun Govil as King Dashrath, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey will mark his Bollywood debut as Lord Lakshman and Lara Dutta will play Kaikayi in the film.

A wait of three years!

Recently, the look of Ranbir and Sai Pallavi from the sets of the film went viral on social media. This had increased the excitement among fans to witness the film as soon as possible. However, till now no announcement has been made by the filmmakers regarding the film. But media reports suggest that the release date of Ramayan: Part 1 has been extended. The filmmakers have now made an important decision to release this film in October 2027. This means that now the audience will have to wait for three years to watch this big-budget film.

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan's budget

According to media reports, director Nitesh Tiwari's much-talked-about film Ramayan has been included in the list of the most expensive films made in India. The budget of this mythological film is said to be 100 million US dollars. That means this will be the most expensive film ever. Its budget will be Rs 835 crore.

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film

Ranbir Kapoor will soon be seen in the film 'Love and War'. Apart from him, Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt will be seen in this film. Apart from the Ramayan trilogy, Ranbir will be seen in 'Brahmastra 2' and 'Animal Park'.

