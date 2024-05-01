When Naga Chaitanya admitted cheating in a relationship, old video of actor goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Naga Chaitanya made his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chadha.

An old video of South star Naga Chaitanya has resurfaced online and is doing rounds on the internet. The video, which was shot during the promotion of his film Shailaja Reddy Alludu in 2018, sees Naga sitting with his co-actor Anu Emmanuel as they engage in a 'Never Have I Ever' game.

During the segment, Anu and Naga Chaitanya were asked if they have ever two-timed in a relationship. While Anu said she hadn't, Naga raised the ‘yes’ placard, which left even Anu shocked. He said, “Everyone should experience everything in life. That’s when you grow up and figure out, okay I’ve had all the experiences, now it’s time to settle down”.

Watch the viral clip:

The video was shared on the platform Reddit where a user while sharing the video wrote in the caption, “This was a promotional interview for one of his films, kind of a ‘never have I ever’ set up. This interview was filmed when Sam (Samantha Ruth Prabhu) and Chay were still married. Not only on Reddit, this video is also doing rounds on X (formerly Twitter).

Many users were taken aback by the actor’s answer. One user wrote, “Didn’t expect this from him”. Another user wrote, “Whatttt? Okay massive red flag”. A third user wrote, “Never understood why people call ambitious people 'social climbers'. It's not their fault they were not born into wealth.”

Naga Chaitanya married Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2017. However, the couple announced their separation 4 years later in 2021. The actor is currently rumoured to be dating Sobhita Dhulipala, however, the two have kept mum on such reports.

