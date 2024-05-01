'He's had multiple back surgeries..': Bobby Deol calls brother Sunny 'stronger person' than him

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM PROMO Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol will feature in the next episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show.

The upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show will feature star siblings, Sunny and Bobby Deol. Netflix on Tuesday shared a promo of the upcoming episode wherein Bobby is seen calling his brother 'stronger person' than him. He is also seen speaking highly of Sunny whom he called a 'Superman'.

"In real life, if there is someone strong like Superman, then it's my brother. I have never seen a stronger person than him. He's had multiple back surgeries but in spite of that whenever he is required to lift someone for a role, he easily does it. The funny part is he does it like they weigh nothing. Flawlessly," Bobby said.

Watch the promo:

In the clip, both Sunny and Bobby got emotional while talking about 2023, the year in which the Deol family witnessed huge success individually. "1960s se hum log limelight me hain, lekin kai sal hogaye, aise hi koshish kar rahe the (We have been in the limelight since the 60s but we have been trying for years) things were not working out." Speaking of the good times, Sunny said, "My son got married, then Gadar (2) was released, before that even dad's film got released (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani) and we couldn't believe how we got so blessed."

Sunny, Bobby on the work front

In the coming months, Bobby will be seen sharing screen space with Suriya in Kanguva. On the other hand, Sunny is currently busy shooting for 'Lahore 1947, which is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Lahore 1947, produced under Aamir Khan's banner, marks a significant collaboration between Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan's Productions. It also stars Preity Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Shabana Azmi.

Also Read: Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly joins BJP in presence of Vinod Tawde

Also Read: Anushka Sharma once revealed real reason behind taking long breaks between films