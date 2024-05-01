What are the SOPs followed for dealing with a bomb threat in schools?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI School children being taken away from the DPS School, Siddharth Vihar after a bomb threat was received by the school via e-mail, in Ghaziabad, in Noida, Wednesday, May 1.

Today, the National Capital has been in a state of panic since morning due to over 100 schools in Delhi-NCR receiving bomb threats via email. The authorities have responded to these threats by dispatching the Delhi Police, bomb squad, and fire services personnel to many renowned schools including Delhi Public School to conduct search operations. However, as of now, no suspicious things have been found in any school. Nevertheless, the administration is on high alert and is taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of the students and staff.

What is SOP?

SOP stands for Standard Operating Procedure. The main objective of SOP is to ensure the safety of people during any disaster. Following SOP, if there is a report of a bomb, the police, bomb squad, fire brigade, ambulance, etc. are immediately called in. During this time, the affected area is evacuated and people are taken to safety first. Afterwards, the area is cordoned off. Then, the police and bomb squad teams carry out thorough searches, and if a bomb is found, measures are taken to defuse it.

Investigation of all schools completed

As per Delhi Police Officials, the investigation procedure of all schools has been completed and there is nothing suspicious in any school. These bomb-threat emails have been declared hoaxes. Efforts are on to find out the server IP address of the threat email. Noida-Ghaziabad-Delhi Police is taking the investigation forward with coordination. It is suspected that the same IP address was used to send the emails.

LG spoke to the Police Commissioner

After the bomb threat in schools of Delhi-NCR, LG has spoken to the Police Commissioner. Expressing concern over the incident, LG has appealed to the parents not to panic and to cooperate with the administration in ensuring the safety of schools and children. The Lieutenant Governor has said that miscreants and culprits will not be spared.