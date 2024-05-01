DPS in Noida and Greater Noida receive bomb threats, check list of impacted Schools

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Security personnel inspect a class room at the DPS School after a bomb threat was received by the school via e-mail, at Sector 30, in Noida, Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Schools in Noida and Greater Noida also received threatening emails on Wednesday, indicating that bombs had been placed on the premises. In response to the mail, bomb detection and disposal personnel and fire service personnel were dispatched to the schools to conduct search operations. It has been reported that at least three schools in the Noida and Greater region received similar bomb threat emails.

Here's the list of Schools

DPS Noida in Sector 30, DPS in Sector 122, and DPS in Knowledge Park, Greater Noida are the schools that received threat emails, as per police officials. These three schools have been evacuated.

Education Minister urges parents not to panic

The Education Minister, Atishi, requested parents not to panic, informing them that all students had been safely evacuated from the schools. The Minister posted on X (previously known as Twitter), stating, "Some schools received bomb threats this morning. Delhi Police have evacuated students and are conducting searches of the premises. No suspicious devices have been found in any of the schools so far. We are in constant contact with the Police and the schools. We urge parents and citizens not to panic, and school authorities will contact parents as necessary."

Kamini, principal of Delhi Public School, Noida says, "We received a mail regarding a bomb. We have students so we can't take the risk. We informed the police. The parents have been informed and the students have been sent back to their homes."

On bomb threat to several schools, DIG, Addl. CP (L&O), Shivhari Meena says, 'Information was received via email regarding a bomb threat at DPS Noida. Teams of Noida Police, fire tenders, and Bomb Disposal Squad are present at the spot. Students have been sent back home. Checking is underway, so far we have not received anything,' reported ANI.

Parents react

There was chaos at Pacific World School in Greater Noida West after a bomb threat led to a scuffle between the school management and parents. The police responded to the scene and the case has been reported to the Bisrakh police station area.