NEET UG Admit Card 2024 anytime at neet.ntaonline.in, exam on May 5

NEET UG Admit Card 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET. As per the official announcement, the results will be conducted on May 5 and the admit cards for the same will be released today, May 1. All those who registered for the medical entrance exam can download their call letters from the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, once released.

This year, over 24 lakh candidates are going to appear in the medical entrance exam across the country. As per the information shared by the NTA, the medical entrance exam will take place in a single shift from 2 pm to 5.20 pm. Entry into the exam center will start four hours before the commencement of the exam. Students will not be allowed to enter the exam hall after 1.30 pm.

NEET UG Admit Card 2024: Here's how to download?

Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the 'NEET UG Admit Card 2024' link

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter the required information

NEET UG Admit Card 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save NEET UG Admit Card 2024 for future reference

What is the difference between the NEET city intimation slip and admit card?

The testing agency has already released the city intimation slip on its website. Candidates can check their exam city by downloading it from the official website. Candidates should note that the admit card and city intimation slip are different documents. The city intimation slip only contains the details of the exam city and state while the admit card carries the exact name and address of the NEET exam centre allotted to candidates. Apart from this admit cards also carry exam day instructions and guidelines, and the Self Declaration Undertaking which must be filled and signed by candidates.