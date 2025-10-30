A month left for CAT 2025; preparation tips and tricks to score cent percentile CAT 2025 Preparation Tips: Just a month left for CAT 2025; check these preparation tips and tricks by expert to score cent percentile in B-school entrance exam.

New Delhi:

The Common Admission Test (CAT 2025) is scheduled to be held on November 30. Every year, thousands of aspirants prepare for the Common Admission Test (CAT), a crucial step toward pursuing an MBA at India’s top business schools. But succeeding in CAT isn’t just about solving questions, it’s about developing the mindset of a future manager.

Just a month left for CAT 2025, check these preparation tips and tricks by Vishal Khurma, CEO of Woxsen University that will help CAT aspirants to secure 100 percentile in the B-school entrance exam.

CAT 2025 preparation tips and tricks

Think Beyond the Test, Think Like a Manager

CAT doesn’t just measure aptitude, it gauges how you think under constraints. Approach each section like a real-world business scenario. Analyze, prioritize, and execute. The mindset of a manager begins here.

Sharpen Decision-Making, Not Just Accuracy

In management, the best decision isn’t always the perfect one, it’s the one made at the right time with available data. Apply the same logic to CAT, aim for strategic attempts, not just correct answers.

Data Interpretation is Leadership in Disguise

DI/LR isn’t about numbers; it’s about navigating ambiguity, a skill every leader must master. The faster you decode patterns, the better you’re prepared for the analytical demands of an MBA.

Train Your Mind for Endurance, Not Just Speed

CAT is a 2-hour marathon of mental focus. Build endurance by simulating exam-day conditions. Read business journals, solve case studies, and train your mind to think critically for long stretches.

Quantitative Aptitude is the Language of Logic

Don’t chase formulas, understand frameworks. Business decisions rely on interpreting data, not just computing it. Quant isn’t about complex math, it’s about clear, structured thinking under pressure, that’s where the competitive edge lies.

Verbal Ability Reflects Strategic Communication

CAT’s verbal section is not just about grammar, it’s about clarity of thought. Read opinion editorials, financial columns, and case summaries. Learn how ideas are structured and communicated with precision.

Mocks Reveal More Than Marks

A mock test is a mirror, not just of your performance but of your mindset. Note your emotions, fatigue points, and response to time pressure. Managing these is the real management training.

Stay Curious, Stay Consistent

CAT rewards curiosity. The kind that questions, analyzes, and connects dots. Be consistent in your preparation; intelligence without discipline is like a strategy without execution.

Balance Preparation with Perspective

Remember, CAT is a gateway, not the destination. The best business schools seek thinkers, collaborators, and innovators. Let your preparation refine how you approach problems, not define your self-worth.