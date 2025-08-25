GATE 2026: Registration postponed; new dates announced | Details here As per the GATE.2026 revised schedule, candidates can apply for the exam up to September 28 without late fee. By paying a late fee, they can apply up to October 9.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, the organising institute for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026, has announced a revised schedule for the registration process. Initially set to begin on August 25, the registration will now start on August 28, 2025.

According to the updated timeline, candidates can submit their applications through the official website gate2026.iitg.ac.in until September 28 without a late fee. Those who miss the regular deadline will have the option to apply during the extended window, which remains open until October 9, with a late fee.

GATE 2026: Key dates

August 28, 2025: Registration begins

September 28, 2025: Regular registration ends

October 9, 2025: Extended registration with late fee closes

February 7, 8, 14, 15, 2026: Examination dates

March 19, 2026: Results announcement

Eligibility criteria

Candidates must be either:

Currently in the third year or higher of an undergraduate degree program, or

Have completed a degree in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities from a recognised institution.

Degree programs must be approved by MoE/AICTE/UGC/UPSC or their international equivalents.

Application Fees

Female/SC/ST/PwD Candidates : Rs 1,000 per paper (regular) Rs 1,500 per paper (late)

All Other Candidates : Rs 2,000 per paper (regular) Rs 2,500 per paper (late)



Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for further updates and detailed instructions regarding the application and examination process.