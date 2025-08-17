IGNOU admission 2025: Registration deadline for July session extended; new last date announced | Check details Additionally, Uma Kanjilal has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), becoming the first woman to hold the post since the university’s establishment in 1985.

New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has once again extended the registration and re-registration deadline for its July 2025 session, providing students with more time to apply for Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programs. This extension will benefit those candidates who have not yet had the opportunity to apply for admission.

IGNOU Admission 2025: New deadline for registration

Interested candidates can now apply through the official IGNOU portal until August 31, 2025. Initially, the last date for new admissions in the July 2025 session was set to be July 15, which was later extended to August 15. Now, in its latest notification, the university has confirmed that the final date for both new admissions and re-registration has been extended to August 31, 2025.

How to register for IGNOU admission 2025

Candidates wishing to apply for the July 2025 session can follow the simple steps below:

Visit the official IGNOU website. Click on the relevant link for registration on the homepage. Register yourself by creating a new account. After registration, fill out the application form. Submit the application form and download the confirmation page. Finally, take a printout of the completed application for your records.

Required documents for application

To complete the application process, candidates must upload scanned copies of certain documents, such as their passport-sized photograph, signature, and other relevant documents. The specific requirements for these documents are as follows:

Passport-sized photograph: Maximum size of 100 KB (JPG).

Signature image: Maximum size of 100 KB (JPG).

Scanned copies of relevant documents: Maximum size of 200 KB in JPG or PDF format.

Candidates are advised to keep a close watch on the official IGNOU website for any further updates and notifications regarding the admission process.

With this extension, more students now have the opportunity to apply for various ODL programs offered by the university.