GATE 2026 registration forms to be filled from this date, check key details GATE 2026 registration forms will soon be released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati. Candidates interested in applying for GATE 2026 exam can submit their application forms by visting the official website. Check latest updates.

New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, will soon release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 for admission to postgraduate engineering programmes for academic session 2026-27. As per the previous trends, the GATE 2025 exam registration forms are expected to be released in August. However, there is no official confirmation on the same. Candidates are advised to keep a track of the official website.

The GATE 2026 official brochure will contain the details like exam date, eligibility criteria, syllabus, application fee, question paper pattern, marking scheme, number of subjects, etc, along with the frequently asked questions.

Who is eligible?

Candidates who are currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program or who have completed any government approved degree program in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts/ Humanities are eligible to appear for GATE 2025.

Documents required

1. High-quality image of the candidate’s photograph conforming to the requirements specified in the Information Brochure.

2. High-quality image of the candidate’s signature conforming to the requirements specified in the Information Brochure.

3. Scanned copy of Category (SC/ST) certificate in PDF format (if applicable).

4. Scanned copy of PwD Certificate in PDF format (if applicable).

5. Scanned copy of Certificate of Dyslexia in PDF format (if applicable).

6. Scanned copy of a valid photo Identity document: Aadhar-UID (preferable)/ Passport/ PAN Card/ Voter ID/ Driving License.

7. The photo ID must have the Name, the Date of birth of the candidate and a unique photo ID number. This photo ID must be carried in its original form to the examination hall for verification.

About the exam:

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is an entrance exam conducted in India for admission to technical postgraduate programmes that assess candidate's understanding of various undergraduate subjects. It serves as a gateway for admissions to postgraduate programs like M.Tech, M.E. and direct PhD programmes in prestigious such as IITs, NITs, and IISc. Additionall, many public sector undertakings (PSUs) utilize the GATE score for recruitment purposes.