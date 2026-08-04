Indian-flagged vessel sinks after attack in Red Sea off Yemen coast; MEA condemns strike

New Delhi:

An India-flagged cargo vessel capsized and sank after being hit by a projectile near the Yemeni coast on Tuesday ( August 4), the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. All 14 crew members aboard, including 13 Indian seafarers, were safely rescued by the Yemeni Coast Guard and brought to the Port of Mokha.

MEA condemns attack

Condemning the attack on the commercial vessel, MSV Faize Noore Oliya, the MEA said that the Embassy in Riyadh is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Yemeni authorities for the safety and security of the crew. "We condemn the attack on the Indian flagged commercial vessel, MSV Faize Noore Oliya that sank in the Red Sea, off the coast of Yemen on August 4, 2026. All 13 Indian nationals have been rescued. Our Embassy in Riyadh is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Yemeni authorities for the safety and security of the crew. We thank the Yemeni authorities for their support," the MEA said.

The MEA further said that the continuing attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply concerning. "The targeting of commercial shipping in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest," it added.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said he has instructed the Director General of the Maritime Administration (DGMA) to take immediate steps, in coordination with all relevant agencies, to ensure the safety and security of Indian seafarers in the region and provide all necessary assistance to the rescued crew.

Attack on commercial vessel in Black Sea

Earlier in July, an Indian sailor was killed after a commercial vessel was attacked in the Black Sea, as the over four-year conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to drag on. The vessel, which was in Russian territorial waters, was identified as Marshall Islands-flagged MV OMORFI.

The vessel, which was last ported at Saint Petersburg in Russia, was carrying ten crew members, including three Indian nationals, at the time of the incident. It also said the other two Indian nationals on board were safe. The MEA also said the Indian Mission in Russia has reached out to the relevant authorities and making all possible efforts to assist the deceased's family.

The MEA has condemned the attack, calling upon all parties "to uphold international obligations to ensure that the safety and security of maritime navigation and uninterrupted flow of global commerce."

"India unequivocally condemns such attacks targeting commercial shipping and placing the lives of innocent civilian crew members at risk. ​It is a matter of serious concern that the freedom of navigation and international commerce is facing increasing threats," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement.

Also Read

India condemns attacks on maritime vessels in Hormuz, calls West Asia escalation 'deeply concerning' at UN

India summons Ukraine envoy after attack on merchant vessel in Black Sea kills Indian seafarer