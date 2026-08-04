'Treated me like terrorist': Udhayanidhi Stalin attacks TVK govt after release in Trisha remark case

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) :

After being released in the Trisha remark case, former Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin launched a sharp attack on the ruling TVK government, alleging that he was treated "like a terrorist" during the proceedings.

Udhayanidhi dismisses 'double-meaning' allegation

Speaking after being questioned for nearly one-and-a-half hours at the Sengipatti Police Station in Tiruchirappalli, Udhayanidhi denied making any objectionable remarks against actor Trisha Krishnan. He maintained that his remarks carried only a "single meaning" and were made in the context of demanding the release of Cauvery water for the welfare of farmers.

Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly said he had not spoken ill of anyone and alleged that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay was resorting to a diversionary tactic. "I did not speak with any wrongful or malicious intent. I was arrested by this disgraceful government simply for speaking in support of farmers. I reiterate that I am not afraid of this arrest. Some people have alleged that my remarks carried a double meaning. I categorically deny that allegation. My words had only one meaning, and I never intended," he said.

Slamming the TVK government as a "circus camp", he said he was not afraid of false cases. "I do not consider this to be a government in the true sense; I see it as nothing more than a circus. When this government looks at DMK legislators, its first instinct is to arrest them. With this, we are now proceeding to meet our leader. He will provide us with the appropriate guidance and advise us on the future course of action," he said.

He also hit out at the government for treating him like a terrorist and transporting him by road all the way to Thanjavur.

Udhayanidhi Stalin released following Madras High Court order

Udhayanidhi Stalin was released by the Sengipatti Police after being questioned in the Trisha remark case following the Madras High Court order. The court had directed the Tamil Nadu Police to release Udhayanidhi Stalin on station bail the same day.

The court's direction came shortly after Udhayanidhi was taken into custody over a remark made during a speech on the Cauvery water dispute, in which he was criticising Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. The comment has been widely interpreted as a sexual innuendo linked to actor Trisha and her friendship with Vijay, sparking a political controversy and drawing criticism from several parties across the state.

Udhayanidhi's controversial remarks against Trisha, CM Vijay

The controversy stems from a speech Udhayanidhi delivered at a rally on the Cauvery water-sharing dispute on Monday, where he accused the chief minister of failing to secure Tamil Nadu's share of river water and remaining silent on the issue.

As he addressed the gathering, sections of the crowd repeatedly chanted actor Trisha's name, alluding to her widely speculated friendship with Vijay.

Udhayanidhi paused, smiled and remarked that whether the Cauvery water reached elsewhere or not, it should "reach there," before adding that he was referring to the river. The statement was widely interpreted by critics as a sexual innuendo, sparking a political row and drawing condemnation from opposition parties.

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