Pradeep Rawat, Mahabharat's Ashwatthama and Ghajini's main villain, dies at 74

Mumbai:

Veteran actor Pradeep Rawat, remembered for memorable performances in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, Lagaan and Ghajini, has died at the age of 74. The actor, who also built a strong presence in South Indian cinema, had reportedly been battling cancer for quite some time.

The news of his death was shared by actor Yashpal Sharma, who worked alongside Rawat in Lagaan.

Yashpal Sharma mourns Pradeep Rawat's death

Yashpal Sharma took to Instagram Stories to pay tribute to his former co-star.

Sharing the news, he wrote, "Pradeep Rawat. Our Gajini. Deva of Lagaan. RIP."

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@IYASHPALSHARMA)Yashpal Sharma's Instagram story

According to reports, Rawat had been fighting cancer for a long time. He was initially undergoing treatment at Kokilaben Hospital before being shifted to another hospital, where he eventually passed away.

A career spanning decades

Rawat began his acting journey on television with BR Chopra's iconic series Mahabharat, where he portrayed Ashwatthama, one of the characters that would become closely associated with his career. Over the years, he also appeared in Doordarshan shows including Tehkikaat, Chandrakanta, Yug and Gul Sanobar.

His Bollywood debut came with Raj Babbar's Aitbaar. He later featured in several notable films, including Agneepath, Patthar Ke Phool, Sangdil Sanam, Koyla, Sarfarosh and Lagaan. In Ashutosh Gowariker's Lagaan, he played Deva Singh Sodhi, another performance remembered by audiences.

While Rawat appeared in numerous successful films, it was his portrayal of Ghajini Dharmatma, the main antagonist in Ghajini, that brought him widespread recognition. His intimidating screen presence and powerful performance earned widespread appreciation, making the character one of the most memorable villains in contemporary Hindi cinema.

A familiar face in South Indian cinema

Beyond Hindi films, Rawat enjoyed a prolific career across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam cinema. He became widely known for portraying powerful villains, with his commanding screen presence making him a popular choice for negative roles across multiple film industries.

From Ashwatthama in Mahabharat to Deva Singh Sodhi in Lagaan and Ghajini Dharmatma in Ghajini, Rawat built a career spanning decades across television, Bollywood and South Indian cinema. His performances, particularly in antagonist roles, secured him a lasting place in Indian entertainment.