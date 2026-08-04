BJP cracks whip after Datia bypoll loss, dissolves district unit and removes all office-bearers

Datia:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken significant organisational action following its defeat in the Datia Assembly by-election in Madhya Pradesh. Acting on the recommendations of a committee constituted to review the party's performance, the BJP has dissolved its entire Datia district organisational structure with immediate effect. The decision comes just hours after the party constituted a two-member committee to assess the reasons behind the unexpected electoral setback.

In a major organisational overhaul, the BJP has relieved all office-bearers of the Datia district unit from their responsibilities. The action includes the removal of the district president, district office-bearers, district executive committee members, mandal units, morchas, cells, projects and departmental units. The party said the existing district organisational structure has been dissolved with immediate effect following the review committee's recommendations. The move is being seen as a strong message from the BJP leadership after losing a seat it had hoped to retain.

Congress wrests Datia seat from BJP

The BJP's action follows the outcome of the Datia Assembly by-election, where Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh defeated BJP nominee Ashutosh Tiwari. According to the official results, Ghanshyam Singh secured 66,757 votes, while Ashutosh Tiwari polled 60,741 votes, handing the Congress a victory by a margin of 6,016 votes. The defeat was considered a big setback for the BJP in Madhya Pradesh which led to an immediate internal review.

Mohan Yadav accepts verdict, vows stronger comeback

Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav accepted the bypoll verdict and said the BJP respected the people's mandate. "We humbly accept the verdict given by the people. We will fight the upcoming elections with greater strength and emerge victorious," he said.

The Chief Minister pointed out that Datia had already been represented by the Congress and argued that the BJP had actually improved its vote tally compared to the previous Assembly election. "The Congress has retained its own seat. Compared to the last Assembly election, we have received around 1,700 more votes. The people continue to have faith in us," Yadav said.

CM highlights BJP's recent electoral performance

Defending the party's broader electoral record, Mohan Yadav cited the BJP's success in recent elections across the state. He said the BJP had won all 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh for the first time since Independence. He also highlighted the party's victories in the Budhni Assembly bypoll and the Congress-held Amarwara seat.

"This has been our track record. We have presented our case before the people, the Congress presented theirs, and the public delivered its verdict. We accept it with humility and will return stronger in the next election," the Chief Minister added.

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