Mohan Yadav govt takes big decision for Zen G, announces free online coaching, training in AI skills for youth

Bhopal:

With the prime focus on Zen G, the Mohan Yadav government in Madhya Pradesh took a big decision for the youth of the state on Tuesday. State Minister Rakesh Singh briefed the media on the cabinet's decisions and said free online coaching for various exams to be provided to the youth. He said under this initiative, talent among children aged 5 to 15 will be identified.

Selected children will receive structured training

Giving more details, he said the selected children will receive structured training tailored to their potential, enabling them to secure better opportunities in the field of sports.



He added that the state government's primary focus will be on discovering talent at an early age and providing them with systematic training. “One crore (10 million) youths will be trained in AI skills within a year,” he said.

'MP government believes the future belongs to AI'

Saying that the government believes the future belongs to AI, he said training will be provided to ensure youth move in a positive direction and can work shoulder-to-shoulder with their counterparts from across the country.

Last week, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the 'Youth Parliament 2026' at the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly and urged the youth of the country to actively participate in politics.



While addressing 50 youngsters from 12 states, he said that the youth should study and become doctors and engineers, and also enter politics to strengthen democracy. He added that the youth of the country must actively participate in politics.

He said that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, after passing the ICS exam, gave a befitting reply to the British by rejecting the job, and jumped into the freedom movement "to free Mother India from the chains of slavery.

MP government has allocated over Rs 800 crore for sports and youth welfare

He noted that his government has allocated over Rs 800 crore for sports and youth welfare in the financial year 2026-27 and said as many as 274 'Sandipani schools' are currently operating in the state, and another 200 would be added.



The chief minister targeted the Congress, saying that previous governments worked to incite conflicts between Hindus and Muslims. "But after the Supreme Court's decision, a grand temple has been built in Ayodhya. In Indian culture, all citizens respect the decisions of the judiciary to the letter. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are fortunate to be able to visit the Shri Ram Temple. For us, Ramchandra and Rahim have equal rights," the chief minister was quoted as saying by PTI.

He also stated that the Madhya Pradesh government sought extensive inputs before enacting the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), and people from all districts and religions provided valuable suggestions.

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