Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh maintains lead over BJP’s Ashutosh in MP's Datia bypoll

Datia:

The contest for the Datia assembly bypolls in Madhya Pradesh was tightened as Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh took a massive lead over BJP's Ashutosh Tiwari after the seventh round of counting on Monday. As per the updates from the election commission, Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh was leading by 3,295 votes over his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ashutosh Tiwari in Madhya Pradesh's Datia after the completion of the Round 7 of counting. Singh has secured 31,436 votes, while Tiwari has received 28,141 votes.

Ghanshyam Singh leads by by 1,786 votes after sixth round of counting

Ghanshyam Singh was leading by 1,786 votes over his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ashutosh Tiwari in Datia after the completion of the sixth round of counting. Singh has secured 25,856 votes, while Tiwari has received 24,070 votes. Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) candidate Damodar Yadav 'Mandal' was in third place with 9,791 votes.

The EC’s website stated that Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh was leading by 308 votes over his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ashutosh Tiwari in Datia after the completion of the fifth round of counting. Singh has secured 21,047 votes, while Tiwari has received 20,739 votes.

Ghanshyam Singh took a narrow lead of 33 votes over BJP's Ashutosh Tiwari after the third round of counting on Monday for the Datia assembly bypoll in Madhya Pradesh. In the previous rounds, Tiwari was ahead of Singh.

Why was bypoll in Datia necessitated?

It should be noted that the bypoll in Datia was necessitated after a Delhi court in April this year sentenced Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti to three years' imprisonment in a cheating case, leading to the termination of his assembly membership.

Apart from Congress's Ghanshyam Singh and BJP nominee Ashutosh Tiwari, 19 other candidates also contested the Datia bypoll. Voting was held on July 30, and recorded a 71.44 per cent turnout.

What happened in 2023 assembly elections?

Bharti had defeated BJP leader and former state home minister Narottam Mishra by over 7,700 votes in the 2023 assembly elections. In the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly, the BJP has 164 MLAs, the Congress 64 and the Bharat Adivasi Party one legislator.

Even as the outcome of the bypoll may not alter the stability of the BJP government in the state, but political observers believe it carries wider implications, coming against the backdrop of recent student protests and the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union education minister. Significantly, the bypoll in Datia is also the first electoral test for newly appointed BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal.

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Datia Bypoll Result LIVE: Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh maintains lead over BJP's Ashutosh Tiwari