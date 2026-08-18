Twisha Sharma's husband, mother-in-law charged with suicide abetment by CBI: 'Left her with no other option'

Bhopal:

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has alleged in its chargesheet that sustained mental cruelty by Twisha Sharma’s husband, Samarth Singh, and mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, drove the model-actress to die by suicide, leaving her with “no choice except to end her life.”

The chargesheet cites counselling records, WhatsApp messages and witness statements among the evidence collected during the investigation.

In the 1,000-page chargesheet filed before the special court of Judge Shobhana Bhalavi in Bhopal, the CBI charged former district judge Giribala and her son Samarth with abetment to suicide. The agency, however, has kept its investigation into allegations of dowry demands and dowry death open.

Mental cruelty left her with no choice but to end life: CBI

According to CBI officials, both accused allegedly subjected Twisha to sustained mental harassment and cruelty, leaving her with no option but to take her own life. Twisha’s family had earlier accused her husband and in-laws of mental and physical abuse as well as torture over dowry.

The family welcomed the chargesheet, saying it contains detailed evidence about the alleged cruelty faced by Twisha and identifies the role of both accused.

Their lawyers said additional charges, including alleged tampering with evidence, could be added and that more people may be named as the investigation progresses. Some forensic science laboratory reports are still awaited.

(Image Source : PTI)Twisha Sharma death case: Husband Samarth Singh, mother-in-law Giribala Singh accused of suicide abetment

Twisha Sharma death case

Twisha, 33, was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal on May 12, barely five months after marrying Samarth on December 9, 2025. Twisha was taken to AIIMS Bhopal by Samarth on the night of May 12, where she was declared brought dead.

The CBI later took over the investigation and arrested Samarth and Giribala, who are currently in judicial custody in Bhopal. Twisha’s family alleged that she faced mental harassment, domestic violence and dowry-related torture from her husband and in-laws. Following the initial investigation and concerns raised over the first autopsy, the Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered a second post-mortem by a four-member AIIMS Delhi team.

Giribala has since approached the Madhya Pradesh High Court seeking bail.

With inputs from PTI

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