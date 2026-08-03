Nitin Nabin calls for 'introspection' after BJP's Bankipur and Datia setbacks in first reaction

New Delhi:

Bharatiya Janata Party National President Nitin Nabin called for "introspection" after the party suffered defeats in two of the three bypolls on Monday. Nabin accepted the mandate given by the people in the Bankipur, Manjalpur and Datia bypolls, as the saffron party registered only a consolatory win in Gujarat's Manjalpur byelection.

The ruling NDA suffered defeats in Bihar's Bankipur and Madhya Pradesh's Datia, both strongholds of the party, in major setbacks in the bypolls. Speaking on the defeats, Nabin posted on X, "We accept the mandate received in today's three assembly by-elections."

Nabin thanks people for Manjalpur win, calls for introspection in losses

He thanked the people for having voted for the ruling BJP in Gujarat's Manjalpur, while calling for introspection in losing their forts. "We express our heartfelt gratitude to the people of Manjalpur assembly constituency in Gujarat for expressing their faith in the Bharatiya Janata Party. We extend our warm congratulations to all the dedicated workers and office-bearers of the BJP for this victory.

"In Bankipur and Datia, we did not receive the expected mandate. We will conduct a thorough introspection of the election results in both these areas with complete seriousness, and with renewed energy and determination, we will continue to go among the people and work tirelessly to further strengthen their trust," Nabin further wrote.

Prashant Kishor wins Bankipur in major jolt to BJP

Prashant Kishor won the Bankipur bypolls after making an electoral debut with the Jan Suraaj Party, the political party that he founded. He defeated BJP's Neeraj Kumar by a big margin of 19,32 votes after receiving 64,151 votes. Neeraj earned only 44,827 votes in comparison. Bankipur's loss was the biggest jolt for the BJP during the bypolls. This was the same seat where the now-party president Nabin had won on four consecutive terms. The BJP has not lost the seat since 1995 when the constituency was known as Patna West.

The Datia defeat also marks a major setback for the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh, as it was also a stronghold of the saffron party. Former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had been in power in the assembly since 2008, winning the constituency three straight times before losing in the 2023 Vidhan Sabha Elections to Rajendra Kumar Bharti of the Congress.

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