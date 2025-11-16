Panjab University exams postponed amid student protests over Senate poll schedule The student movement, supported by political leaders from AAP, Congress, and SAD, continues to call for the restoration of democratic governance through timely Senate elections.

Chandigarh:

Panjab University (PU) has announced the postponement of all examinations scheduled from November 18 to 20, citing ongoing student protests demanding the announcement of the Senate election schedule. PU Controller of Examinations Jagat Bhushan stated that revised dates for the postponed exams will be communicated soon. Students have been advised to regularly check the university’s official channels for updates.

Students demand Senate election schedule

The decision comes amid demonstrations by students who have been pressing the university to announce the long-pending Senate poll schedule. Protesters had already declared they would boycott exams starting on November 18 until their demand was fulfilled. On November 12, student representatives met with the Vice Chancellor, who assured them that the Senate election schedule, currently awaiting final approval, would soon be finalised.

Campus tensions escalate

In recent days, campus tensions have intensified, with security personnel resorting to mild lathi-charge to maintain order. Students attempting to enter the campus clashed with police, chanting slogans like "Go back, Chandigarh Poli" The protests, organised under the banner of “Panjab University Bachao Morcha,” saw participation from local farmer leaders who reportedly broke police barricades at the Chandigarh-Mohali border.

Political support for students

Several political parties and farmers’ groups have extended their support to the students, including AAP, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Congress, and Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM Non-Political). SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal met protesting students, emphasising the need for a united front to safeguard the university. He added that a SAD-led delegation would soon approach the Vice President of India seeking intervention.

Student leaders pledge continued protest

Ashmeet Singh, Vice President of the Punjab University Campus Student Council (PUCSC), claimed that many students were being denied entry to the campus. Student leader Abhishek Dagar confirmed that the protests would continue until the Senate election schedule was announced, highlighting the deep emotional and political resonance of the issue among students and the public.

Background of agitation

The protests initially began in response to the Centre’s October notification to restructure PU’s governing bodies—the Senate and Syndicate—which was later withdrawn by the Ministry of Education on November 7. The ongoing demonstrations and exam postponements underline the sensitive nature of university governance and the strong student opposition to administrative delays.