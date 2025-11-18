India surpasses China; has highest international students in US: Report Amid student visas restrictions, the number of Indian students in US witnessed a 10 per cent increase from the previous year, while there is a 4 per cent decline in Chinese students presence in US. Meanwhile, together India and China accounted for 53.4 per cent of the international students in US.

New Delhi:

India remained the largest source of international students in the United States for the second consecutive year in 2024-25. According to a latest report by Open Doors 2025, the number of Indian students in the US is 3.63 lakh (3,63,019) in comparison to 2.65 lakh (2,65,919) students from China. The The other top countries having their students presence in US are- Bangladesh, Canada, Colombia, Ghana, India, Italy, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Peru, Spain and Vietnam.

Amid student visas restrictions, the number of Indian students in US witnessed a 10 per cent increase from the previous year, while there is a 4 per cent decline in Chinese students presence in US. Meanwhile, together India and China accounted for 53.4 per cent of the international students in US in 2024-25.

Indian students' presence in US was due to 11.3 per cent rise in undergraduate enrollments from 36,053 in 2023–24 to 40,135 in 2024–25. There is also 47.3 per cent increase in Optional Practical Training (OPT) from 97,556 to 143,740 students. However, there was a 9.5 per cent dip in graduate enrolments (1,96,567 to 1,77,892) and 12.2 per cent in non-degree enrolments (14,26 to 1,252).

International students accounted for 6 per cent of the total U.S. higher education population and contributed nearly USD 55 billion to the U.S. economy in 2024, as per US Department of Commerce. “International students come to the United States to advance their education and contribute to U.S. colleges and communities,” said Jason Czyz, Institute of International Education (IIE) President and CEO. “This data highlights the impact international students have in driving innovation, advancing scholarship, and strengthening cross-cultural understanding," he added.

According to Saurabh Arora, Founder & CEO, University Living, "The latest Open Doors findings reaffirm what we’ve known for a long time- international students in the U.S. are not only learners, they are vital contributors to academic ecosystems and local economies. As highlighted in the University Living Mobility Report 2023-24, students collectively spent an estimated US $12.5 billion in the U.S. including US $7.2 billion on tuition, US $2.9 billion on accommodation, and US $2.4 billion on living expenses. With annual spending averaging US $52,000 per student and tuition projected to reach US $40,000-45,000 in 2025, their role is as economic as it is educational.

What this highlights is not just the significance of international student mobility, but the importance of building systems that match the scale of their investment. These students commit deeply - financially, emotionally, and academically and they are choosing destinations that offer clarity and consistency alongside quality.

Global education is evolving, not contracting. Students will continue to study abroad in pursuit of better futures. The destinations that grow will be the ones that make that journey dependable. Mobility is guided by ambition and strengthened by trust. If countries prioritise reliable pathways, timely processes and strong post-study frameworks, they will continue to attract and retain the brightest minds to the benefit of both education and economy."