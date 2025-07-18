Join Indian Army recruitment 2025: Registration begins for Short Service Commission, check how to apply Join Indian Army recruitment 2025 registration process has started. All those who wish to work for the Indian Army can submit their application forms within the specified timeline. Candidates are advised to check the essential details before submitting their online applications.

Indian Army has opened the registration window for the 66th Short Service Commission (Tech) Men and Women Course, Apr 2026. Candidates who are interested in applying can submit their applications online at joinindianarmy.nic.in. The last date for submission of applications is August 14, 2025. This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 379 vacancies for male and female candidates. This is a golden opportunity for those engineering graduates who wish to work at the Indian Army without appearing in a written exam, based on academic merit, followed by SSB interviews.

Who is eligible?

Individuals should hold Indian Citizenship.

Engineering graduates from a recognized university are eligible.

Candidates who are appearing in their final year of graduation can also apply. They will have to submit proof of passing the degree by April 1, 2026.

Age Limit: 20 to 27 years as of April 1, 2026.

How to Apply?

Visit the official website - www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Click on ‘Officer Entry Application/Login’

Click on ‘Registration’ (Registrations not

required, if already registered on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in)

After getting registered, click on ‘Apply Online’ under Dashboard.

A page ‘Officers Selection - ‘Eligibility’ will open.

Then click ‘Apply’ shown against Short Service Commission NCC Special Entry Course.

A page ‘Application Form’ will open.

Read the instructions carefully and click ‘Continue’ to fill details as required under various segments.

Personal information, Communication details, Education details and details of previous SSB.

‘Save & Continue’ each time before you go to the next segment.

Selection Criteria

The selection procedure involves shortlisting of applications, an interview at the SSB, followed by a medical exam.