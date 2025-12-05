Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt and Amaal Mallik, who should win the show? | Vote Now Bigg Boss 19 is nearing its finale, and the competition has intensified between top contenders Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, Pranit More and Tanya Mittal. Vote now to decide who should win BB 19.

New Delhi:

Bigg Boss 19 is all set to announce its winner in about two days. As the show nears its end, Bigg Boss loyalists have already pictured a winner in their minds.

On the Bigg Boss 19 finale week, India TV has vested power in the audience to decide who they feel is a worthy winner of the show. We have crafted a poll, leaving it to the readers to decide who should win the show. Let's find out.

Vote now: Who should win Bigg Boss 19?

Bigg Boss 19 is touted as one of the successful seasons of the show's history so far. After Malti Chahar's eviction, five contestants remain on the show who will fight for the winning trophy. Between Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, and Amaal Mallik, who do you want to take home the Bigg Boss trophy? Vote now and stay tuned for the answer (result out at 5 pm on December 7).

Who are the Top 5 contestants of Bigg Boss 19?

On December 4, Malti Chahar faced a mid-week eviction. With that, Bigg Boss 19 got its Top 5 contestants.

It must be noted that Anupamaa actor and Celebrity MasterChef winner Gaurav Khanna was the season's first finalist after he won the Ticket to Finale task. The remaining finalists were announced soon after. The contestants who are now vying for the winning trophy are:

Gaurav Khanna (Finalist) Farrhana Bhatt Tanya Mittal Pranit More Amaal Malik

Reportedly, the winner of Bigg Boss 19 will take home a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh, along with the winner's trophy.

Bigg Boss 19 grand finale will air on both JioHotstar and Colors on December 7, with Salman Khan taking over the show as its host.

