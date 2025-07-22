FMGE 2025 June session admit cards released, direct link here FMGE 2025 June session admit cards have been released. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their call letters by visiting the official website - natboard.edu.in. Check direct link, exam date, and other details below.

New Delhi:

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released the admit cards for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) 2025. All those who registered for the FMGE 2025 exam can download their call letters by visiting the official website - natboard.edu.in.

In order to download FMGE 2025 June session admit cards, the candidates are required to use their user ID and passwords on the login. The exam authority has scheduled the entrance exam for July 26. Candidates who are going to appear in the exam are required to carry their call letters along with their identity proof to the exam centre. No candidate will be allowed to sit in the exam without an exam admit card.

How to download FMGE 2025 admit cards?

Visit the official website of NBEMS - natboard.edu.in.

Click on 'FMGE admit card'.

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to use your user ID and password.

FMGE 2025 June session admit cards will appear on screen.

Download and save FMGE 2025 June session admit cards for future reference.

FMGE 2025 June session admit cards

Details on admit cards

FMGE 2025 admit card contains the important details of the candidates, like name, application number, category, photography, signature of the candidate, FMGE centre details, FMGE exam date, time, and exam day instructions. In case of any discrepancies in the admit cards, the candidates can contact the concerned exam authority for rectification. Candidates can directly download their FMGE admit card 2025 by clicking on the provided link.

About the exam:

The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) is a mandatory licensing exam in India for Indian citizens and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) who have obtained their medical degrees (like MBBS) from institutions outside of India. It serves as a screening test to ensure these foreign-trained medical graduates meet the standards required to practice medicine in India.