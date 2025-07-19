BHU warns students against fake WhatsApp admission messages, here's what official notice says Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has issued a vital notice about fraudulent admission messages. The university advised students not to click on any unauthorised websites circulating through various mediums and to refer only to the official website. Read on for more details.

New Delhi:

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) alerted students about fake and fraudulent WhatsApp messages falsely offering admission opportunities. The university emphasised that these messages often contain unverified links and URLs designed to deceive recipients. In this regard, the university has shared official communication channels and advised students to only use verified email addresses and avoid clicking on links through instant messaging platforms for admission-related communication.

What does the official notice say?

The official notice reads, ''Banaras Hindu University has taken cognizance of fake and fraudulent WhatsApp messages being circulated among admission aspirants and students falsely offering admission opportunities to them. These messages are also circulating certain online links/URLs asking students to click them.''

''In this connection, all the admission aspirant/students are informed that the university only sends admission communications or messages from the following official emails: admission.help@bhu.ac.in, admission@bhu.ac.in'', the notice further reads.

''The university does not officially send WhatsApp messages for admission intimation or confirmation. These intimations are sent to the emails provided by the candidates in their respective online application forms and are updated on their student portal'', it added.

Only refer official emails

The university clarified that no admission alerts are issued through any third-party platforms or unofficial channels. It only sends notifications through emails to candidates in their

Respective online application forms are updated on their student portal.