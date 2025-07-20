NEET PG 2025 intimation slips to be out tomorrow, how to download NEET PG 2025 intimation slips will be released tomorrow, July 20. All those who appeared for the exam can download the city intimation slips from the official website -natboard.edu.in.

New Delhi:

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the National Eligibility Entrance Test (Post graduate) or NEET (PG) city intimation slips tomorrow, July 20. All those who applied for the NEET PG 2025 exam can download their city intimation slips via email on their registered email IDs.

''The test city allocated to the candidates by NBEMS shall be communicated to all applicants of NEETPG 2025 through email on 21.07.2025 at their registered email IDs'', the official notice reads.

Notably, the city intimation slips will contain the location of the exam centre without mentioning its name. The details of the exam centre will be mentioned on the NEET PG admit cards which will mention the exact exam centre details, along with the time. The board will upload the NEET PG 2025 admit cards on July 31.

NEET PG 2025 exam city slip: How to download?

Visit the official website of NBEMS - natboard.edu.in.

Click on the 'NEET PG 2025' exam city slip.

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to provide your essential details.

NEET PG 2025 exam city slips will appear on screen.

Download NEET PG 2025 exam city slip and save it for future reference.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will hear pleas raising concerns over the transparency of the NEET-PG examination process, particularly regarding the release of answer keys and evaluation protocols on 3 August. A bench comprising justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria briefly considered pleas on these issues. One of these pleas was filed by lawyer Tanvi Dubey, challenging the opaque nature of the evaluation system and calling for multiple directions to the National Board of Examinations (NBE), the authority responsible for conducting NEET-PG.