Jharkhand NEET UG counselling 2025 registration begins, check how to apply, fee, more

The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has commenced the registration process for NEET UG 2025, providing eligible candidates with the opportunity to secure admission to the MBBS course. The registration window will remain open until July 26. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their online applications at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in. The merit list will be released on July 29, 2025.

How to register for Jharkhand NEET UG counselling 2025?

Visit the official website - jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.

Click on the 'registration' link.

Enter your details, including personal, educational, and entrance exam scores.

Upload required documents, pay application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Jharkhand NEET UG counselling 2025: Fee

Candidates belonging to the general/BC-1/BC-2 category are required to pay Rs 500, while those from the SC/ST category are required to pay Rs 250. Candidates from the PwD category are exempt from paying the registration fee.

Documents Required

NEET 2025 admit card and scorecard

Class 10 and 12th marksheets and passing certificate

Jharkhand Domicile Certificate

Category Certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS if applicatble)

PwD certificate (if applicable)

Residential/Local Certificate

Income Certificate (For EWS/OBC)

Character Certificate

Medical Fitness Certificate

Migration Certificate (if applicable)

Allotment Letter (after seat allotment)

Valid Photo Identity (Aadhar, PAN, passport etc.)

Recent Passport-size photographs (6-8 copies)

Jharkhand NEET UG counselling 2025: Dates

Round 1

Online Registration and Choice Filling: July 30 – August 4, 2025

Seat Allotment and Provisional Letter Issuance: August 6 – 12, 2025

Document Verification and Admission: August 7 – 12, 2025

Round 2

New Registration and Application Submission: August 11 – 16, 2025

Merit List Publication: August 18, 2025

Display of Vacant Seat Matrix: August 19, 2025

Choice Filling: August 19 – 27, 2025

Provisional Seat Allotment Letter Issuance: August 29 – September 4, 2025

Document Verification and Admission: August 30 – September 4, 2025

Round 3

New Registration and Application Submission: September 1 – 6, 2025

Merit List Publication: September 8, 2025

Display of Vacant Seat Matrix: September 9, 2025

Choice Filling: September 9 – 16, 2025

Provisional Seat Allotment Letter Issuance: September 18 – 23, 2025

Document Verification and Admission: September 19 – 23, 2025

Stray Vacancy