Jharkhand NEET UG counselling 2025 registration begins, check how to apply, fee, more

The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has commenced the registration process for NEET UG 2025, providing eligible candidates with the opportunity to secure admission to the MBBS course. The registration window will remain open until July 26. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their online applications at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in. The merit list will be released on July 29, 2025.
How to register for Jharkhand NEET UG counselling 2025?
- Visit the official website - jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.
- Click on the 'registration' link.
- Enter your details, including personal, educational, and entrance exam scores.
- Upload required documents, pay application fee, and submit.
- Take a printout of the application form for future reference.
Jharkhand NEET UG counselling 2025: Fee
Candidates belonging to the general/BC-1/BC-2 category are required to pay Rs 500, while those from the SC/ST category are required to pay Rs 250. Candidates from the PwD category are exempt from paying the registration fee.
Documents Required
- NEET 2025 admit card and scorecard
- Class 10 and 12th marksheets and passing certificate
- Jharkhand Domicile Certificate
- Category Certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS if applicatble)
- PwD certificate (if applicable)
- Residential/Local Certificate
- Income Certificate (For EWS/OBC)
- Character Certificate
- Medical Fitness Certificate
- Migration Certificate (if applicable)
- Allotment Letter (after seat allotment)
- Valid Photo Identity (Aadhar, PAN, passport etc.)
- Recent Passport-size photographs (6-8 copies)
Jharkhand NEET UG counselling 2025: Dates
Round 1
- Online Registration and Choice Filling: July 30 – August 4, 2025
- Seat Allotment and Provisional Letter Issuance: August 6 – 12, 2025
- Document Verification and Admission: August 7 – 12, 2025
Round 2
- New Registration and Application Submission: August 11 – 16, 2025
- Merit List Publication: August 18, 2025
- Display of Vacant Seat Matrix: August 19, 2025
- Choice Filling: August 19 – 27, 2025
- Provisional Seat Allotment Letter Issuance: August 29 – September 4, 2025
- Document Verification and Admission: August 30 – September 4, 2025
Round 3
- New Registration and Application Submission: September 1 – 6, 2025
- Merit List Publication: September 8, 2025
- Display of Vacant Seat Matrix: September 9, 2025
- Choice Filling: September 9 – 16, 2025
- Provisional Seat Allotment Letter Issuance: September 18 – 23, 2025
- Document Verification and Admission: September 19 – 23, 2025
Stray Vacancy
- Online Application Submission by New Candidates: September 17 – 22, 2025
- Merit List Publication: September 24, 2025
- Display of Vacant Seat Matrix: September 25, 2025
- Choice Filling: September 25 – 27, 2025
- Provisional Seat Allotment Letter Issuance: September 29 – October 3, 2025
- Document Verification and Admission: September 30 – October 3, 2025