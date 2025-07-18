NEET PG 2025 exam city slip to be released on this date, check latest updates NEET PG 2025 exam city slip will be released soon. Candidates who applied for the NEET PG 2025 exam will be able to download their exam city slips from the official website of NBEMS-natboard.edu.in. Check exam date, how to download and other details.

New Delhi:

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 exam soon. Candidates who applied for the entrance exam will soon be able to download their exam city slip from the official website.

According to the information shared by the NBEMS, the candidates who registered for the medical entrance exam will be able to download the test city allocation for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 on July 21. The exam city slip will contain the details for the allotted city via email at their registered email address. Notably, NEET PG 2025 exam city slips are not admit cards. The exam authority will release the NEET PG 2025 admit cards separately, which is supposed to be released on July 31. Once released, the candidates will be able to download their exam city slips by visiting the official website.

NEET PG 2025 exam city slip: How to download?

Visit the official website of NBEMS - natboard.edu.in.

Click on the 'NEET PG 2025' exam city slip.

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to provide your essential details.

NEET PG 2025 exam city slips will appear on screen.

Download NEET PG 2025 exam city slip and save it for future reference.

What does the official notice say?

The official notice reads, ''The test city allocated to the candidates by NBEMS shall be communicated to all applicants of NEETPG 2025 through email on 21.07.2025 at their registered email IDs.''

''The exact venue in the test city allocated shall be intimated through admit card which shall be released on 31.07.2025'', the notice further added.

According to the notice, the aspirants had the chance to resubmit their choice of Test City during a special choice correction window. The option to edit the exam city choice was open from June 13 to June 17.

Official notice

What to do in case of any queries related to the exam?

In case of any queries, candidates have a chance to connect with the exam authorities. For any queries at contact NBEMS, individuals can contact NBEMS at the following communication.

Helpline Number is +91-7996165333 (09:30 AM to 06:00 PM).

NBEMS Communication Web Portal at: https://exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main