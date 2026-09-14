Pali Municipal Corporation Election 2026: Complete list of ward and party-wise winners

As the early trends started emerging, the Congress Congress took a narrow 15-12 lead over BJP. There are a total of 65 wards in the Pali Municipal Corporation. In addition to the BJP and Congress, there are also independents in the fray, who could play spoilsport in t he elections. Many Interestingly, many of the independent candidates are former BJP workers. After being denied a ticket from the BJP, they have decided to contest as independents.
This time, Pali Municipal Corporation is likely to have a female mayor as six names are being discussed from the BJP and Congress for the mayoral post. Among them, Namita Bubakiya from Ward No. 33, Khushboo Lodha from Ward No. 23, and Sharda Bohra from Ward No. 1 are the leading contenders from the BJP. For the Congress party, the names of Rajbala Hingad from Ward No. 38, Sumitra Jain from Ward No. 34, and Leela Chaudhary from Ward No. 11 are being discussed.
As the counting process started at designated centres across the state, security personnel were deployed in and around the counting centres and entry is being allowed only to authorised persons. The elections, being seen as a major test for the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress ahead of the 2028 Assembly polls, were held in two phases on September 9 and 11.
Pali Municipal Corporation Election 2026
|Wards No
|Leading/Trailing Candidates
|Party
|1
|Sharda Bohra
|BJP
|2
|Manvendra Singh Bhati
|BJP
|3
|Tej Singh Chauhan
|BJP
|4
|Manish Solanki
|Independent
|5
|Mool Singh Bhati
|BJP
|6
|Naresh
|BJP
|7
|8
|Urmila Kanwar
|Congress
|9
|Rajni
|BJP
|10
|Narpat
|Congress
|11
|Leela Devi
|Congress
|12
|13
|Yogendra Verma
|BJP
|14
|15
|16
|Pooran Kumari
|Congress
|17
|18
|Mariam Bano
|Independent
|19
|Otaram
|Independent
|20
|21
|22
|23
|Khushbu Lodha
|BJP
|24
|25
|26
|27
|28
|29
|30
|31
|32
|33
|34
|35
|36
|37
|38
|39
|40
|41
|42
|43
|44
|45
|46
|47
|48
|49
|50
|51
|52
|53
|54
|55
|56
|57
|58
|59
|60
|61
|62
|63
|64
|65
Polling for 162 urban local bodies was held in the first phase on September 9 with 76. 42 per cent voter turnout. The remaining 147 urban local bodies went to polls on September 11 and 70. 68 per cent voter turnout was recorded.The civic elections witnessed an intense campaign by the BJP and the Congress, while Independents and candidates of other parties were also in the fray in several urban bodies.