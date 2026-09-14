Pali Municipal Corporation Election 2026: Complete list of ward and party-wise winners

Pali:

As the early trends started emerging, the Congress Congress took a narrow 15-12 lead over BJP. There are a total of 65 wards in the Pali Municipal Corporation. In addition to the BJP and Congress, there are also independents in the fray, who could play spoilsport in t he elections. Many Interestingly, many of the independent candidates are former BJP workers. After being denied a ticket from the BJP, they have decided to contest as independents.

This time, Pali Municipal Corporation is likely to have a female mayor as six names are being discussed from the BJP and Congress for the mayoral post. Among them, Namita Bubakiya from Ward No. 33, Khushboo Lodha from Ward No. 23, and Sharda Bohra from Ward No. 1 are the leading contenders from the BJP. For the Congress party, the names of Rajbala Hingad from Ward No. 38, Sumitra Jain from Ward No. 34, and Leela Chaudhary from Ward No. 11 are being discussed.

As the counting process started at designated centres across the state, security personnel were deployed in and around the counting centres and entry is being allowed only to authorised persons. The elections, being seen as a major test for the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress ahead of the 2028 Assembly polls, were held in two phases on September 9 and 11.

Pali Municipal Corporation Election 2026

Wards No Leading/Trailing Candidates Party 1 Sharda Bohra BJP 2 Manvendra Singh Bhati BJP 3 Tej Singh Chauhan BJP 4 Manish Solanki Independent 5 Mool Singh Bhati BJP 6 Naresh BJP 7 8 Urmila Kanwar Congress 9 Rajni BJP 10 Narpat Congress 11 Leela Devi Congress 12 13 Yogendra Verma BJP 14 15 16 Pooran Kumari Congress 17 18 Mariam Bano Independent 19 Otaram Independent 20 21 22 23 Khushbu Lodha BJP 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55 56 57 58 59 60 61 62 63 64 65

Polling for 162 urban local bodies was held in the first phase on September 9 with 76. 42 per cent voter turnout. The remaining 147 urban local bodies went to polls on September 11 and 70. 68 per cent voter turnout was recorded.The civic elections witnessed an intense campaign by the BJP and the Congress, while Independents and candidates of other parties were also in the fray in several urban bodies.