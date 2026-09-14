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Pali Municipal Corporation Election 2026: Complete list of ward and party-wise winners

Written By: Manmath Nayak
Published: ,Updated:

Pali Municipal Corporation Election 2026: As the voting is still underway, the Congress Congress took a narrow 14-12 lead over BJP. There are a total of 65 wards in the Pali Municipal Corporation.

Pali Municipal Corporation Election 2026: Complete list of winners across 65 wards
Pali Municipal Corporation Election 2026: Complete list of winners across 65 wards Image Source : India TV
Pali:

As the early trends started emerging, the Congress Congress took a narrow 15-12 lead over BJP. There are a total of 65 wards in the Pali Municipal Corporation. In addition to the BJP and Congress, there are also independents in the fray, who could play spoilsport in t he elections. Many Interestingly, many of the independent candidates are former BJP workers. After being denied a ticket from the BJP, they have decided to contest as independents.

This time, Pali Municipal Corporation is likely to have a female mayor as six names are being discussed from the BJP and Congress for the mayoral post. Among them, Namita Bubakiya from Ward No. 33, Khushboo Lodha from Ward No. 23, and Sharda Bohra from Ward No. 1 are the leading contenders from the BJP. For the Congress party, the names of Rajbala Hingad from Ward No. 38, Sumitra Jain from Ward No. 34, and Leela Chaudhary from Ward No. 11 are being discussed.

As the counting process started at designated centres across the state, security personnel were deployed in and around the counting centres and entry is being allowed only to authorised persons. The elections, being seen as a major test for the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress ahead of the 2028 Assembly polls, were held in two phases on September 9 and 11.

Pali Municipal Corporation Election 2026

Wards No Leading/Trailing Candidates  Party
1 Sharda Bohra BJP
2 Manvendra Singh Bhati BJP
3 Tej Singh Chauhan BJP
4 Manish Solanki Independent 
5 Mool Singh Bhati BJP
6 Naresh BJP
7    
8 Urmila Kanwar Congress 
9 Rajni BJP
10 Narpat Congress 
11 Leela Devi Congress 
12    
13 Yogendra Verma BJP
14    
15    
16 Pooran Kumari Congress 
17    
18 Mariam Bano Independent 
19 Otaram Independent 
20    
21    
22    
23 Khushbu Lodha BJP
24    
25    
26    
27    
28    
29    
30    
31    
32    
33    
34    
35    
36    
37    
38    
39    
40    
41    
42    
43    
44    
45    
46    
47    
48    
49    
50    
51    
52    
53    
54    
55    
56    
57    
58    
59    
60    
61    
62    
63    
64    
65    

Polling for 162 urban local bodies was held in the first phase on September 9 with 76. 42 per cent voter turnout. The remaining 147 urban local bodies went to polls on September 11 and 70. 68 per cent voter turnout was recorded.The civic elections witnessed an intense campaign by the BJP and the Congress, while Independents and candidates of other parties were also in the fray in several urban bodies.

 

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Local Body Polls Urban Local Body Elections Urban Local Polls Pali
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