NEET UG counselling 2025 begins tomorrow, step-by-step guide to registration, fee and choice filling explained NEET UG counselling 2025 registration window will be opened tomorrow, July 21. Candidates who are eligible for the counselling procedure can check the complete process, fee structure, and seat allotment procedure here.

New Delhi:

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is preparing to open the registration window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2025 counselling process for admission to MBBS, BDS, B.sc. Nursing, and AYUSH courses. Candidates who qualified the NEET UG 2025 exam and are eligible for the counselling procedure can submit their forms by visiting the official website - mcc.nic.in. The council will soon upload details on the seat matrix, participating institutions, and other relevant information on the portal.

This year, more than 12 lakh candidates qualified for the medical entrance exam, competing for 1.8 lakh seats. Only 1 in 10 will succeed in securing an MBBS seat through the counselling process. A total of 1,18,190 MBBS seats are available in India, according to data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in April 2025. Of these, 1,15,250 MBBS seats were filled through NEET UG counselling in 2024-25.

Documents Required

NEET Admit Card Issued by NTA

NEET Seat Allotment Letter Issued by MCC

Date of Birth Certificate (if Matric Certificate does not bear the same)

NEET Result/Rank Letter Issued by NTA

Class X Certificate and Marksheet

Class XII Certificate

8 Passport Size Photographs (Same as the one affixed on the application form)

Identity Proof (Aadhar/PAN/Passport/Driving License)

What is the NEET UG 2025 registration procedure?

To participate in the counselling procedure, the candidates will have to visit the official website - mcc.nic.in and click on the relevant registration link. If not registered, they must complete the registration by providing essential details such as their chosen stream (Medical or Dental), NEET UG roll number, application number, candidate’s name, date of birth, and a security pin.

Upon successful registration, candidates must proceed to fill out the application form. During this step, they will be required to provide specific information such as the mother's name, father's name, and the candidate’s address. Candidates are advised to carefully review all the details entered in the application form. Once submitted, the form cannot be modified. Therefore, it is crucial to ensure that the information provided matches the documents that will be presented during the admission process.

While submitting the application form, candidates will need to pay a non-refundable registration fee and a refundable tuition/security deposit. These payments can be made through various online methods such as credit card, debit card, and net banking. The details of the registration and security fees are provided below:

NEET Counselling Fees

For admission to the 15 per cent AIQ quota under central universities, the candidates belonging to general and EWS categories will have to pay Rs 1,000 and SC, ST, OBC, and PwD candidates will have to pay Rs 500.

The refundable security deposit amount for General and EWS candidates is Rs 10,000, and other category candidates will have to pay Rs 5,000. For deemed universities, the registration fee is Rs 5,000. Applicants will also have to pay Rs 2 lakh refundable security deposit at the time of registration.

How to confirm registration?

Once the application form is completed, a registration slip will be generated on the screen. Candidates must take a printout of this slip for future reference.

Following this, candidates will need to fill in their preferences during the choice-filling round. Before locking their choices, they will have the option to revise them.

After each counselling round, the results will be published, listing the seat allocation details along with the allocation letter. These documents will include information such as the candidate’s name, roll number, category, assigned college, quota, and course. During the final admission process at the allotted college, candidates must carry the required documents.