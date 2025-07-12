NEET UG 2025 counselling: MCC to begin registration for MBBS, BDS, AYUSH from this date, check key dates

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has commenced the registration process for admission to MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH courses. Candidates who have qualified for the medical entrance test can submit their application forms by visiting the official website: mcc.nic.in. The registration window will remain open from July 21 to July 28 for MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH admissions based on NEET UG 2025 scores.
The committee will offer admission to 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats from states, as well as 100% MBBS and BDS seats at BHU, 100% MBBS seats at AIIMS institutes, and at JIPMER Puducherry/Karaikal, among other participating institutes. The counselling process consists of four stages: round 1, round 2, round 3, and a stray vacancy round. The NEET 2025 counselling will include registration, fee payment, choice filling and locking, processing of seat allotments, declaration of seat allotment results, and reporting. Students will be allotted seats based on their NEET UG 2025 rank, the NEET UG cut-off for 2025, availability of seats, and the preferences filled out by candidates.
NEET UG 2025 counselling schedule
|Event
|Dates
|Registration and Payment Submission for Round 1
|July 21 to July 28 (up to 12 noon)
|Choice filling, Locking for Round 1
|July 22 to July 28 (up to 11:55 PM)
|Choice-locking for Round 1
|from 3 PM to 11:55 PM on July 28
|Processing of seat allotment for Round 1
|July 29 to July 30
|Result for Round 1
|July 31
|Reporting to the allotted institute for Round 1
|August 1 to August 6
|Registration, Payment for Round 2
|August 9 to August 11 (up to 12 noon)
|Choice filling, Locking for Round 2
|August 12 to August 18
|Choice-locking for Round 2
|from 4 PM to 11:55PM of August 18
|Processing of seat allotment for Round 2
|August 19 to August 20
|Result for Round 2
|August 21
|Reporting to the allotted institute for Round 2
|August 22 to August 29
|Round 3 Registration, Payment
|September 3 to September 8
|Choice filling, Locking for Round 3
|September 3 to September 8
|Choice-locking for Round 3
|from 3PM to 11:55PM of September 8
|Processing of seat allotment for Round 3
|September 9 to September 10
|Result for Round 3
|September 11
|Reporting to the allotted institute for Round 3
|September 12 to September 18
|Stray vacancy round Registration
|September 22 to September 24 ( up to 12 noon)
|Choice filling, Locking
|September 22 to September 25
|Choice-locking
|from 3PM to 11:55PM of September 25
|Seat allotment process
|September 25 to September 26
|Result
|September 27
|Reporting to the allotted institute
|September 27 to October 3