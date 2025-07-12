NEET UG 2025 counselling: MCC to begin registration for MBBS, BDS, AYUSH from this date, check key dates NEET UG counselling registration will commence soon. Candidates seeking admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH courses can submit their application forms from 21 July. Scroll down to see the complete schedule.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has commenced the registration process for admission to MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH courses. Candidates who have qualified for the medical entrance test can submit their application forms by visiting the official website: mcc.nic.in. The registration window will remain open from July 21 to July 28 for MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH admissions based on NEET UG 2025 scores.

The committee will offer admission to 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats from states, as well as 100% MBBS and BDS seats at BHU, 100% MBBS seats at AIIMS institutes, and at JIPMER Puducherry/Karaikal, among other participating institutes. The counselling process consists of four stages: round 1, round 2, round 3, and a stray vacancy round. The NEET 2025 counselling will include registration, fee payment, choice filling and locking, processing of seat allotments, declaration of seat allotment results, and reporting. Students will be allotted seats based on their NEET UG 2025 rank, the NEET UG cut-off for 2025, availability of seats, and the preferences filled out by candidates.

NEET UG 2025 counselling schedule