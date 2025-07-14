NEET SS 2025: NBEMS lowers qualifying percentile for stray round, details here NBEMS has reduced the NEET UG 2025 qualifying percentile. This decision aims to fill the remaining Super Speciality seats across the medical institutions. Check details here.

New Delhi:

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has lowered the qualifying percentile for the NEET SS (Super Speciality) stray vacancy round, allowing candidates with a valid broad speciality degree to participate in the stray vacancy round of counselling.

The medical authority declared the NEET SS 2024 results on April 25, following the exam held on March 29 and 30, which had three time-bound sections for the first time.

What does official notice say?

The official notice reads, ''The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India vide letter No. U.12021/09/2025-MEC dated 10th July 2025 has allowed all the candidates who had appeared for NEET-SS 2024 exam with an eligible broad speciality degree (MD/MS/DNB) to participate in the Stray round of NEET-SS Super Speciality Counselling 2024,”.

Who is eligible for the stray round?

According to the official communication released by MoHFW, all candidates who appeared for the NEET SS 2024 exam with an eligible MD/MS/DNB degree can now participate in the stray vacancy round, irrespective of their initial qualifying percentile. The medical authority clarified that the question paper group-specific ranks declared remain unchanged.

Candidature is purely provisional, subject to the fulfilment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in NEET-SS 2024 Information Bulletin and verification of Face ID/Biometric wherever required. Candidates have been advised to stay updated through the official website of MCC for stray round schedules and seat allotment details. Candidates can connect with the official authorities in case of any queries at the medical authorities' official portal - https://exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main. This decision has been taken to ensure no seats go vacant due to restrictive eligibility norms.

Official Notice