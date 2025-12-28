Embarrassment for Pak as Dar confirms harm to Nur Khan Air Base in Indian strikes during Op Sindoor Pakistan’s Foreign Minister went on to say that India had 'made the mistake' by launching an early-morning strike on the Nur Khan Air Base on May 10, openly conceding that the attack caused damage.

Islamabad:

Pakistan on Saturday conceded that one of its key military facilities was hit during Indian missile strikes carried out under Operation Sindoor, which came in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. The acknowledgment came as a clear embarrassment for Islamabad, which has often denied or downplayed damage from Indian military actions.

Speaking at a press conference, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed that Indian missiles struck the Nur Khan Air Base in Rawalpindi’s Chakala area. He admitted that the attack caused damage to the military installation and left personnel stationed at the base injured.

Dar said multiple drones were fired towards Pakistan during the confrontation and one of them hit a military installation.

"They (India) send drones towards Pakistan. In 36 hours, at least 80 drones were sent... We were able to intercept 79 drones out of 80, and only one drone damaged a military installation and personnel were also injured in the attack," he said.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister went on to say that India had "made the mistake" by launching an early-morning strike on the Nur Khan Air Base on May 10, openly conceding that the attack caused damage.

Dhar a 'compulsive liar', says Lt Gen (Retd) KJS Dhillon

Responding to Ishaq, Lt Gen (Retd) KJS Dhillon said Pakistan’s foreign minister was a “compulsive liar” and Nur Khan base was in flames after strikes by India, ruling out the former’s claim of just one drone striking the target.

He said 138 personnel in Pakistan were awarded posthumously, which suggests that the impact of India’s attack was severe.

"Ishaq Dar is a compulsive liar. But at the end of the day, he also tells the truth. When they say that 80 drones were fired by India in 79, they could hit, and only one hit Nur Khan, causing some minor damage and some minor injuries. Their own Samaa TV website on 14th August, 2025, on their Independence Day, published the names of 138 awardees for gallantry award who were killed in Operation Sindoor by Indian actions, and they were awarded posthumously. If 138 were awarded posthumously, that means at least 400 to 500 people had died during Operation Sindoor because of military action,” Lt Gen(Retd) Dhillon said.

“For him to say that some minor injuries don't add up. Nur Khan base was in flames. The videos were put out by Pakistani civilians. All eleven of their air bases were damaged very badly. We have shown separate images, videos of the damage that was done, but they will continue to tell their lies," he added.