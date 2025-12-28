Expired licences, ignored warnings: Magisterial probe exposes major lapses behind Goa nightclub fire The inquiry has exposed serious lapses by the local panchayat, the Goa Pollution Control Board (PCB), and Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA). According to the report, the primary responsibility for the club’s operation lies with the local panchayat.

Panaji:

Several major revelations of lapses and negligence have come to fore in magisterial inquiry in the Goa club fire case. The report of a four-member panel has been released regarding the fire incident at the Birch by Romeo Lane club located in North Goa’s Arpora, which claimed 25 lives.

The inquiry has exposed serious lapses by the local panchayat, the Goa Pollution Control Board (PCB), and Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA). According to the report, the primary responsibility for the club’s operation lies with the local panchayat. The club’s trade license had expired in March 2024, yet the panchayat neither sealed the premises nor stopped its operations.

Although the panchayat issued a demolition order, no action was taken within the available time before a stay order came into effect.

The property on which the club was operating has existed since 1996, and two restaurants had previously functioned at the same location.

The inquiry points to a systemic failure spanning several years.

The judicial commission’s investigation also revealed that construction was carried out in an eco-sensitive zone(salt pan area), and that the structure was built without an occupancy certificate.

Despite complaints, questions have been raised on how the panchayat issued multiple NOCs.

Trade, excise, food safety licenses, permission from the Pollution Control Board, three separate NOCs, and approvals from the panchayat and other government departments were granted.

GCZMA has also come under scrutiny in the probe. Two written complaints regarding Coastal Regulation Zones (CRZ) violations and illegal construction were received, yet no effective action was taken.

Goa nightclub fire: About the incident

A devastating fire broke out at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, North Goa, killing 25 people, among them 20 employees and five tourists. Initial findings indicate that the blaze may have been triggered by fireworks. Six others were injured in the incident.

Fire officials, quoted by PTI, said that most victims succumbed to suffocation after becoming trapped on the ground floor. Rescue efforts were hampered by the venue’s limited exit points and a narrow bridge that served as the main access route, making evacuation extremely difficult.

