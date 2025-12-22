Goa nightclub fire: Police custody of Luthra brothers extended by five days The duo had fled to Phuket in Thailand early on December 7, hours after the fire at their nightclub, prompting the authorities to issue an Interpol Blue Corner Notice and cancel their passports.

Panaji:

A Goa court on Monday granted a five-day extension of police custody for Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, the owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, where a massive fire on December 6 claimed 25 lives. Advocate Vishnu Joshi, representing the victims' families, confirmed the court's decision to extend their custody.

Luthra brothers had fled to Thailand

The Luthra brothers had fled to Thailand following the incident and were deported back to India on December 17.

Meanwhile, the court sent Ajay Gupta, another co-owner of the nightclub, to judicial custody after the police chose not to seek further remand in his case.

The Anjuna police have booked the Luthra brothers for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, along with other charges. So far, eight people have been arrested in connection with the case. Police have also begun proceedings to issue a Blue Corner Notice against British national Surinder Kumar Khosla, an accused who is believed to have fled to the United Kingdom.

Goa nightclub fire

The case relates to a deadly fire at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, North Goa, on December 6, which claimed 25 lives, including 20 staff members and five tourists. Six others were injured. Initial investigations suggest that fireworks used inside the club may have triggered the blaze.

According to immigration records, the Luthra brothers left India for Thailand shortly after the fire, boarding an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Phuket early in the morning while rescue operations were still underway.

Following this, the Goa Police issued a Look Out Circular (LOC), and Interpol issued a Blue Corner Notice against them. Their passports were later cancelled on the request of the Goa government.

Fire officials said most victims died due to suffocation, as people were trapped inside the club. Narrow exits and a small access bridge made evacuation difficult and also delayed rescue efforts, as fire engines had to be stationed far from the spot.

