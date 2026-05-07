Bandar teaser out: Bobby Deol brings madness and disco energy to Anurag Kashyap's chaotic world

New Delhi:

The makers of Bandar finally dropped the teaser of the much-awaited film on Wednesday, giving audiences a first glimpse into Anurag Kashyap’s chaotic new world led by Bobby Deol. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Raj B Shetty, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Riddhi Sen, Jitendra Joshi, Indrajeet and Nagesh Bhonsle in key roles.

Bobby Deol's Bandar teaser out

What instantly stands out is Bobby Deol’s completely unexpected avatar. The actor, who has been enjoying a strong run after Animal, seems to have gone all in for this one. Bandar also marks his first collaboration with Anurag Kashyap, and judging by the teaser, the pairing already looks wild in the best way possible.

The teaser carries a tone that feels very different from the polished commercial cinema audiences have been seeing lately. There’s chaos, colour, tension and a strange unpredictability running through every frame. Backed by writing from Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, the film hints at a messy, high-energy ride packed with eccentric characters and unexpected turns.

One of the biggest talking points from the teaser is Bobby Deol’s disco-inspired look paired with a reworked version of the classic ’70s track Come On Baby Dil Kisko Degi. The retro styling mixed with Kashyap’s gritty storytelling gives the teaser a distinct flavour that feels both nostalgic and bizarre at the same time.

Just when the teaser appears to settle into its madness, it suddenly shifts gears and reveals there’s something much darker and bigger underneath it all. As the pace intensifies, the signature Anurag Kashyap style slowly kicks in, pulling viewers deeper into the film’s unsettling world. Watch the teaser of Bandar here:

Bandar: Cast and crew, release date

Bandar has been written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, the duo known for projects like Paatal Lok, Kohra and Udta Punjab. The film is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi’s Saffron Magicworks and backed by Zee Studios.

Bandar is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on June 5, 2026.

Also read: Bobby Deol and Anurag Kashyap's Bandar gets its release date; was screened at TIFF last year