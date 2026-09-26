Vicky Kaushal's Love And War first look gets wife Katrina Kaif's approval | See here

After revealing the first-look pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the makers of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-awaited Love and War unveiled the first look of lead actor Vicky Kaushal on Saturday across social media. The actor has already got his wife Katrina Kaif's approval.

The much-awaited first look was unveiled on Saturday, September 26, giving fans their first glimpse of Vicky's character in the period war drama.

Katrina Kaif reacts to Vicky Kaushal's Love And War first look

Although Katrina Kaif didn't comment on Vicky Kaushal's Love and War first look post, she reacted to it with a like. Take a look:

(Image Source : IG: VICKY KAUSHAL)Katrina Kaif reacted to Vicky Kaushal's Love and War first look.

Vicky Kaushal's intense first look from Love And War is out

Vicky Kaushal's first-look poster features him with a cigarette and lighter while staring straight into the camera. He sports a thick moustache and has a visible scar on his forehead, adding to the mysterious look of his character. The poster was shared with the caption, "Nazre milengi, lekin hatengi nahin! Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War on 21st January 2027. See you at the movies! #LoveAndWar."

Soon after Vicky's look was unveiled, several celebrities reacted to the poster. Alia Bhatt, who shares the screen with Vicky in Love and War, was among those who showered praise on the actor. Hrithik Roshan also reacted to the first look, adding to the buzz around Vicky's character.

Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Kya baat hai", whereas Alia Bhatt, Sonam Bajwa and Bhumi Pednekar commented with fire emojis. Kareena Kapoor Khan commented with a red heart, smiling face and fire emojis. Take a look below:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM: VICKY KAUSHAL)Celebs react to Vicky Kaushal's Love and War first look.

Moreover, the makers also dropped Vicky Kaushal's second look from Love And War with a caption, "Woh deewana hai. Uska intezaar hai... Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War on 21st January 2027. See you at the movies. #LoveAndWar #SLB."

When is Love And War releasing?

One of the most anticipated films, Love and War is slated to hit theatres on January 21, 2027. The Bollywood film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film is produced by acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali under his banner, Bhansali Productions.

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Vicky Kaushal's first look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War out, actor channelises old school charm