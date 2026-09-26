Raza Murad questions absence of 'big names' at Mushtaq Khan's funeral: 'Koi bada chehra nahi aaya…'

Veteran actor Mushtaq Khan passed away on September 24 at the age of 75 after battling cancer. Known for his roles in films like Welcome and Gadar, Mushtaq Khan was laid to rest in Mumbai on September 25. His funeral was attended by several celebrities, including Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra and others. However, several prominent celebrities were absent.

Raza Murad expresses disappointment over absence of Bollywood stars at Mushtaq Khan's funeral

Expressing disappointment over the absence of Bollywood stars from Mushtaq Khan's funeral, actor Raza Murad highlighted that "no big face" came to offer a final salute to the late actor. Raza Murad, who attended his last rites, has now shared a video expressing his disappointment over the absence of prominent Bollywood stars at Mushtaq Khan's funeral.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, veteran actor Raza Murad shared a video message in which he questioned why no major Bollywood personality came forward to pay tribute to Mushtaq Khan.

In the video, he said, "Jaisa ki aap jante hai ki Mushtaq Khan ab hmare beech nahi hai, Kal unka antim sanskar kiya gaya, unko dafan kiya gaya, lekin afsoos baat yeh hai ki aese mauke par koi bhi star unhe apna aakhiri salaam pesh karne nahi aaya, jabki bahut se unke saathi, unke colleagues, actors sab aaye. Lekin koi bada chehra nahi aaya. (As you know, Mushtaq Khan is no longer with us. His last rites were performed yesterday and he was laid to rest. But sadly, no star came forward on this occasion to offer him a final salute, even though many of his friends, colleagues and fellow actors were present. However, no big face from the industry came.)" Take a look:

About Mushtaq Khan's death

For the unversed, veteran actor Mushtaq Khan passed away on Thursday, September 24, at the age of 75. He had been admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital after developing health complications.

Mushtaq Khan had a long and diverse career in the Hindi film and television industry. He made his acting debut with the 1980 film Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai and later became part of several popular films, including Welcome, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke.

Among his many memorable performances, his dialogue, "Meri ek taang nakli hai," from Anees Bazmee's Welcome continues to be widely remembered by audiences.

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