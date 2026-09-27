The Vvaan, Daayra, The Paradise, Endgame Encore box office collection: Check Saturday figures

The Vvaan, The Paradise and Daayra are currently running in theatres alongside several other releases. Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s The Vvaan: Force of the Forest arrived in cinemas on Friday, while Nani's The Paradise was released on September 24. Daayra, starring Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran, has also been in theatres since September 18.

Here's how the films performed at the box office on Saturday.

The Vvaan sees growth on Saturday

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer The Vvaan: Force of the Forest was released in theatres on Friday. The film collected Rs 8 crore on its opening day. The film saw a rise in earnings on Saturday. As of the time of writing, The Vvaan has collected Rs 9.59 crore on Day 2, taking its two-day total to Rs 17.59 crore.

The Paradise continues strong run

Nani’s The Paradise has had a strong start at the box office. The film earned Rs 34.65 crore on its opening day and Rs 14.90 crore on the second day. As of the time of writing, the film has earned Rs 12.70 crore on Saturday, taking its total collection to Rs 73.85 crore.

Daayra continues its box office run

Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar and starring Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran, was released in theatres on September 18. The film has recorded a steady run since its release, although its earnings remain modest compared with some of the other films currently playing in theatres. Its latest Saturday figures are yet to be updated.

Hanuman Ansh nears Rs 300 crore

Hanuman Ansh has continued its strong box office run even 51 days after its release. The film earned Rs 4.57 crore on Saturday, taking its total collection to Rs 296.10 crore. The film is now close to crossing the Rs 300 crore mark.

Mirzapur: The Movie sees a drop

It has been 23 days since Mirzapur: The Movie, starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyendu, was released in theatres. The film’s earnings have now slowed down. As of the time of writing, the film has earned Rs 91 lakh on Saturday, taking its total collection to Rs 224.71 crore.

Avengers: Endgame Encore makes a strong return

Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame has returned to theatres seven years after its original release as Avengers: Endgame Encore. The re-release opened to Rs 7.25 crore on Friday. On Saturday, the film has earned Rs 5.92 crore so far, taking its two-day total to Rs 13.17 crore.

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September 25 box office report: The Paradise leads, The Vvaan, Endgame Encore, Dorothy see modest start