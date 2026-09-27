Alia Bhatt walks with Vicky Kaushal for Manish Malhotra's Mijwan show as she waves to Neetu Kapoor | Watch

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt walked the ramp together at Manish Malhotra's Mijwan Fashion Show in Mumbai on Saturday. The actors, who will be seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War, served as showstoppers at the fundraiser. Their appearance came on the same day that new character posters of Vicky from Love And War were unveiled, keeping the upcoming film in focus.

During her walk back, the actress was seen waving to her mother-in-law and actress Neetu Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal walk the ramp together

Alia wore an ivory embroidered outfit with a sheer dupatta, corset-style blouse and skirt. She paired the look with traditional jewellery, including a kundan choker and maang tikka. Vicky opted for a deep blue velvet sherwani jacket featuring floral zardozi embroidery. He wore it with a white kurta and matching tailored trousers.

The two actors shared the ramp at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai, giving fans another glimpse of their pairing ahead of Love And War.

New Vicky Kaushal posters unveiled

The Mijwan show coincided with the release of two new character posters featuring Vicky. The posters followed the earlier first looks of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt from the film.

For the unversed, Love And War is directed and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It brings Ranbir, Alia and Vicky together as the lead cast. The three actors have previously shared screen space in different combinations. Ranbir and Alia starred together in Brahmastra, while Alia and Vicky worked together in Raazi. Ranbir and Vicky were seen together in Sanju.

Mijwan Fashion Show

The Mijwan Fashion Show is organised in support of the Mijwan Welfare Society, which was founded by poet Kaifi Azmi in 1993 to support women and girls in Mijwan, Azamgarh. The organisation is now managed by his daughter, actor Shabana Azmi. Manish Malhotra has collaborated with the society for 15 years, showcasing the traditional chikankari work of its artisans.

Several other members of the Hindi film industry attended the fundraiser, including Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Javed Akhtar, Diana Penty and Boney Kapoor.

From Ranbir-Deepika to Ranveer-Deepika, Mijwan has seen star pairings

Manish Malhotra's Mijwan show has previously featured several prominent Bollywood pairings. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone walked together at the Mijwan show in 2014 and reunited on the same runway in 2018. Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma were also among the showstoppers at the 2017 edition, while Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone made their Mijwan runway debut as a couple in 2022.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer, meanwhile, have previously walked together for Manish Malhotra, but at his bridal couture show in 2023, not at Mijwan.

When is Love And War releasing?

One of the most anticipated films, Love and War is slated to hit theatres on January 21, 2027. The Bollywood film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film is produced by acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali under his banner, Bhansali Productions.

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