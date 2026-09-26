Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey share frame for first time in Ramayana new posters

The makers of Ramayana: Part 1 have unveiled new posters featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey as Ram, Sita and Lakshman on Saturday, September 26. The latest posters offer fans their first look at the trio together, giving a glimpse of their characters in the much-awaited mythological epic.

The posters were unveiled following a promotional event in Mumbai, where the cast and team, including Ranbir, Sai, Ravie, director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra, came together to promote the upcoming film. The event was also attended by American YouTuber MrBeast.

Ranbir, Sai and Ravie's first look together as Ram, Sita and Lakshman is out now

In the new Ramayana poster, Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram looks calm and composed, reflecting courage, grace and nobility. Sai Pallavi, as Mata Sita, brings an aura of innocence, devotion, patience and fearlessness to the frame. Ravie Dubey's Lakshman, meanwhile, represents loyalty, love and protectiveness.

The poster holds special significance as it brings Lord Ram, Mata Sita and Lakshman together in one frame for the first time, making it a memorable glimpse from the much-awaited epic. For the caption, they wrote, "Together Always, in Dharma." Take a look:

Yash's solo poster as Ravana

Moreover, the makers also unveiled the solo poster of Yash's character, Ravana, on Saturday evening. Sharing the poster, they wrote, "The ruler of all 3 worlds, Ravana." Take a look:

Ever since its release, social media users and Yash's fans have flooded the comment section with heartfelt messages, praising Yash's look as demon king Ravana. One user commented, "DAMNN", while another added, "Mind-blowing."

About Ramayana: Part 1

In the two-part mythological epic, Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi portrays Sita, Yash takes on the role of Ravana, Sunny Deol portrays Hanuman, while Ravie Dubey plays Lakshman.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with eight-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the two-part epic will release worldwide in IMAX. Part 1 will arrive in Diwali 2026, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam in India.

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MrBeast joins hands, chants 'Jai Shree Ram' with Ranbir Kapoor at Ramayana event; Sai Pallavi attend