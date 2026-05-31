Aap Ki Adalat: Bobby Deol's debut film was shelved after 27 days as Shekhar Kapur chose Bandit Queen

New Delhi:

Though Bobby Deol may have entered the world of Bollywood movies with his debut in Barsaat back in 1995, the star opened up about his possible debut film that was ultimately shelved. In a candid conversation on Aap Ki Adalat, Bobby talked about his experience filming for Shekhar Kapur who decided to call off production after 27 days of filming, as he opted to pursue the production of Bandit Queen, the biographical feature film that is widely considered one of Kapoor's best works ever.

Bobby Deol had shot with Shekhar Kapur for 27 days

Talking about his debut film Bobby Deol said, "I was born in this house. I was lucky to get those privileges. I was Dharmendra's son and Sunny Deol brother. So, when it was my turn, a lot of people came home to launch me. When Subhash Ghai was making Saudagar, he wanted me to debut in it. But Papa's dream was that he will launch his son. So, I did it. Then we made a film with Shekhar Kapur."

The actor further said, "We produced Shekhar Kapur's film under Vijay Dutta Films. Shekhar shot with me for 27 days. During that time, he got an offer from Hollywood for Bandit Queen. So, he came to Papa and said, 'I got an offer from Hollywood. Will you let me go? I will come back after 7 months and start your son's film.' So, Papa said, 'You go. Hollywood is important to you but my son is more important to me.'"

Bobby Deol on working with Raj Santoshi on debut film

Talking about his debut film, Bobby Deol said, "It was my fate to debut with Raj Santoshi. So, I made my first film with Raj. It was a long journey. It took 2-3 years to make it. But in those days, films were made in 2-3 years."

Talking about Sunny Deol's involvement in the debut film, Bobby added, "Bhaiya stopped his own work and handled the production. No one does this. For a brother, stopping his own work and taking complete care of my film. As I keep saying, he is like my father. He sacrificed his work and saw my work. It took time. Raj Kumar used to take time to make films. Ghayal also took time."

Watch the film interview here:

For the unversed, Bobby Deol is gearing up for the release of Anurag Kashyap's Bandar. The film will release in theatres on June 5, 2026.

Also Read: 'My father and brother never wanted negative roles': Bobby Deol explains his career shift in Aap Ki Adalat